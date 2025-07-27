Blackpool figure makes loan admission amid links with Crystal Palace winger

There’s still plenty of work for Blackpool to do before the end of the transfer window.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew admits it has been difficult for the club to fill some key positions in the last few weeks.

The Seasiders made a productive start to the summer transfer window, stocking up in a number of areas with eight new arrivals, but have been quieter in the past week with a number of big holes still existing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton currently injured, the club are currently without any natural wingers, while they are also thin on numbers up front when it comes to experience.

Agnew states Blackpool know who they want, but it’s just about ensuring they get deals over the line.

“I think when you try to improve at the top end of the pitch, with the ones that create and score, they’re the ones that are more expensive or more difficult to do because teams don’t want to lose players in those positions,” he said.

“They are more difficult. We’ve got targets and our eyes on players, and I’m sure talks will be ongoing this week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The use of the loan market

The Seasiders have added Danny Imray and Bailey Peacock-Farrell to their ranks on loan so far this summer, and could delve into that market again to boost their squad further.

“There’s lots of players being linked but the loan market is difficult because of the staggered start this season,” Agnew added.

“Obviously teams in the Championship and the Premier League use all of their players to get through pre-season, so they’re probably reluctant to loan out when we start. That’s a little bit unfortunate, but it won’t be for the want of trying.”

Latest link

Malcolm Ebiowei (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The latest player to be linked with a move to Bloomfield Road is Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Imray already joining from the Premier League outfit, Alan Nixon reports that Bruce is looking at the 21-year-old’s Eagles teammate.

Ebiowei spent time in the academies of a number of different clubs, but it was Derby County who gave him his first taste of senior football - with 16 first-team appearances for the Rams coming his way in 2022.

Since making the move to Selhurst Park three years ago, the attacker has featured five times for Palace, as well as spending time on loan with Hull City, RWDM Brussels and Oxford United.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool goalkeeper opens up on River Plate experience - and coming through with World Cup winner.