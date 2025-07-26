Blackpool took on Doncaster Rovers in their final pre-season outing.

Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew states a system change was required for the Seasiders’ final outing of pre-season against Doncaster Rovers.

Due to a shortage of wingers, following injuries to both CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham in the past fortnight, Steve Bruce opted to start the game with a wing-back system - which saw Danny Imray and Hayden Coulson occupy the wide areas.

The switch didn’t result in too many clear chances for the visitors to the Eco-Power stadium, with the opening goal in the 1-1 draw coming from a calamitous error from Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

While trying to play out from the back, the Donny goalkeeper found himself under pressure from Ashley Fletcher, and ultimately flicked the ball into his own net in an attempt to escape the pressure of the Blackpool forward.

Doncaster’s equaliser came shortly after the break, with Owen Bailey finishing from close-range following a poorly defended corner.

“I thought we were good in the first half - we changed the system because of injuries to wingers, and Rob (Apter) moving onto Charlton, so we had to do it,” Agnew said after the match.

“We pressed the ball well, won it back, and scored from a high press. We forced mistakes, and thought we were worthy of 1-0 at half time.

“In the second half we never really got going. We didn’t have the threat we had in the first half.

“Danny (Imray) can be a real threat at wing-back or fullback, but his fitness levels are a little bit behind the rest of the lads, so we lose that when he goes off after an hour.

“There were no injuries, so that’s the main thing, and we are all ready for Monday morning to prepare for Stevenage.”

Agnew admits the wing-back system will just be a short-term measure, and that the main focus is still on playing a variant of 4-4-2.

“We had to introduce it because it fitted with the players who are available,” he added.

“Tom Bloxham is out, CJ is injured - which is a blow, and we lost Rob. We haven’t got that out and out wide player, so we thought we’d have a look at this today and then see who’s fit next week. We’ll try to work a plan and get our tactics right for next Saturday.

“Last season we scored 73 goals, and we want to be the team that attacks and creates chances - and hopefully score goals. We very much want to be like that, and the emphasis is on it.

“We did it today because Hayden (Coulson) and Danny have both played as wing-backs, so that’s why we went with it.”

