Blackpool loanee Danny Imray has discusses his move to Bloomfield Road.

Danny Imray states he’s excited to see what he can learn during his time with Blackpool playing under Steve Bruce.

The defender joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace earlier this month and will compete with Andy Lyons for the right back spot.

Since his arrival, the 21-year-old has featured in pre-season friendlies against Fleetwood Town, West Brom and Salford City - as he looks to secure his place in the starting XI for the League One opener against Stevenage.

Before completing the move to Bloomfield Road, Imray states he spoke to former Blackpool loanee Nya Kirby - who featured 11 times in Tangerine during his stint on the Fylde Coast in 2019.

“I’ve loved my time here so far,” he said.

“In the home game against West Brom, I got a great reception from the fans. I’ve heard when Bloomfield Road is good, the place is rocking, so I can’t wait to see more of it.

“I just can’t wait to get started. It’s been a good week on the grass, learning new things, and finding out how Blackpool play.

“Before joining I spoke to a few players who had been here. I spoke to Nya Kirby, I’m good friends with him, - and he said it’s a really good club to be at. I can remember when they were in the Premier League.

“Obviously the gaffer is a name in the game, so it was really appetising for me to come and play my football here this season. I spoke to him on Zoom, and after that I really wanted to come and play under him. I can hopefully learn a lot this season and push on.

“There’s so much for me to learn from him, he’s been at the top of the game for so many years. There’s a lot of knowledge for him to pass over.”

Non-league influence

Danny Imray | Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Imray made the move to Selhurst Park from Chelmsford City back in 2021, before being loaned back to the National League South side for a spell - which allowed him to take his total number of appearances for the Clarets up to 32 games.

More recently, he spent last season in League Two with Bromley - scoring one goal and providing five assists in 39 outings in the fourth tier of English football.

While with the Ravens, Imray became a popular figure, and was able to develop his game further playing under Andy Woodman.

“Playing non-league at such a young age made me learn a lot, and made me grow up very quickly,” Imray added.

“First-team football is a lot different to the 21s - I’ve had my fair share with both. I’ve learnt a lot from both areas, but playing in non-league made me who I am now. I feel physical and ready to play in men’s football.

“I wouldn’t 21s isn’t real football, but people don’t care if you make mistakes, whereas in the first-team it’s about winning and you can’t really switch off because there’s people here fighting for their lives. This is where I thrive, I like being under pressure.

“I’m forever thankful to Bromley for last season, it couldn’t have gone better. I learnt so much from a lot of people.”

‘Get the fans excited’

Danny Imray (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

While one of Imray’s main responsibilities will be to defend, he’s also hoping to excite the Seasiders faithful when he gets opportunities to get forward.

“I like to attack more than defend, but I like to do both because it’s part of the game,” he stated.

“The modern day fullback has to get forward and get back. I like to say I’m on the front foot and I like to be positive when I’m on the ball. Hopefully I can get the fans excited and off their seats.

“I’m looking forward to putting on the shirt and making it a really positive season for the club, and for me. I just want to push on.”

