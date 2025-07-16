Crystal Palace youngster Danny Imray has made the move to Blackpool on a season-long loan.

Steve Bruce believes Danny Imray has the potential to successfully step up to League One football following his recent stint with Bromley.

The 21-year-old has made the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, and will compete with Andy Lyons for the Seasiders’ right back spot.

Imray joined the Eagles from National League South side Chelmsford City back in 2021, and has worked his way up the Premier League outfit’s youth ranks since.

During his time at Selhurst Park so far, the defender has already been loaned out on two previous occasions, with the first being a four month stint with his former club.

More recently, he spent last season in League Two with Bromley - scoring one goal and providing five assists in 39 appearances in the fourth tier of English football.

“We are pleased to welcome Danny to Bloomfield Road,” Bruce told Blackpool’s in-house media.

“He has real potential which he has demonstrated on a consistent basis in League Two last season, and we believe he has the attributes to make the step up to the next level.

“We look forward to working with him and watching him progress in tangerine.”

The need for a new right back

Danny Imray | Blackpool FC

Prior to Imray’s arrival, Bruce had already shared his desire to add another right back to his squad.

While Lyons is viewed as a good option, the club will also be cautious over how much game time they give him on the back of an 18-month stint on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

The 24-year-old has featured in all three of the Seasiders’ pre-season games so far this summer, following his return to competitive action from the bench against Bristol Rovers in the final game of the 2024/25 campaign.

Discussing Lyons during Blackpool’s recent overseas training camp in Spain, Bruce said: “We hope young Andy stays well, that’s the key to it. He deserves a bit of luck because no one works harder than him.

“He got on for 20 minutes in the last game, and he’s had all summer where he’s worked hard on his fitness, so touch wood, let’s hope he stays well.”

Lyons’ targets

Andy Lyons in action against AFC Fylde | National World

Elsewhere during the Seasiders’ trip to Jerez, Lyons also discussed his own personal targets - and how he was determined to bounce back from his lengthy stint out of action.

“Obviously being out for so long, it was difficult - it was really tough,” he said.

“It’s time for me to put my stamp down and show the gaffer what I can do.

“I feel like I’m in really good condition. The staff behind the scenes have been great with me in the off-season and have given me a clear plan to work with. I feel like I’ve coped well with the runs and I’m looking forward to the matches again.

“It’s interesting, it’s my fourth season, so I’ve been here long enough, I’ve seen managers come and go. I want to put my own stamp down, and hopefully the gaffer likes what he sees. It’s up to me to put in good performances.

“When the manager came in, a lot of the players showed what they were about on the first day, while for me I was still doing my rehab. He’s been great with me, and has really helped me. He’s never pushed or forced me into stuff I didn’t want to do - they’ve been really patient, and I appreciate that.

“Coming on in the last game of the season was brilliant for me. It was more so for a mental point of view for me to get back on the pitch.

“Nearly being a footballer again was the hardest part for me. When you don’t play for that long, you lose that sense that you are a footballer.

“The gaffer was great, so I’m really grateful to him for giving me those minutes. It just pushed me on, it was a big moment for me.

“The off-season came at the right time - it meant I could have a break, because the rehab was relentless. I was there all last summer, so it was nice to get a break to come back fresh.

“Before my injury I was really enjoying my football, so I think it’s time for me to kick on again. I’m at a stage where I want to play matches.”

