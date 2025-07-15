Crystal Palace youngster Danny Imray has made the move to Blackpool on a season-long loan.

Blackpool have secured the signing of Crystal Palace youngster Danny Imray.

The 21-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from the Premier League club.

Prior to putting pen to paper with the Fylde Coast outfit, the defender had his fair share of reported suitors, with both Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town being linked over the weekend.

Imray joins the Seasiders to compete for the right back spot with Andy Lyons - who is working his way back to full match fitness this summer after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

Who is Imray?

Danny Imray (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The youngster signed for Palace from National League South side Chelmsford City back in 2021, and has worked his way up the Eagles’ youth ranks since.

During his time at Selhurst Park so far, the defender has already been loaned out on two previous occasions, with the first being a four month stint with his former club.

More recently, he spent last season in League Two with Bromley - scoring one goal and providing five assists in 39 appearances in the fourth tier of English football.

Trial spell for ex-QPR man

Osman Kakay in action for Blackpool against AFC Fylde | National World

Imray’s arrival at Bloomfield Road coincides with a trial spell for ex-QPR man Osman Kakay.

The 27-year-old has featured for the Seasiders in their first two games of pre-season, coming on at half time in both their behind-closed-doors meeting with Accrington Stanley and Saturday’s 4-3 victory over AFC Fylde at Mill Farm.

Following the recent game against the Coasters, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce suggested that the Sierra Leone international could remain with Blackpool for an additional period of time.

“He’s been with us a week,” he explained.

“I’m very pleased with him, he did okay; he did nothing wrong (against Fylde). We’ll keep him along for next week.

“Obviously in the right back position, with the ongoing problems Andy has, we’ve got to box clever, so we’re a little bit short in that department.

“Osman looks very good at the moment. It’s a difficult situation where he’s not played as much. He looks physically in good knick, so we’ll see where it takes us.”

