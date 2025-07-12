Blackpool second half player ratings V AFC Fylde: Minutes in the tank at Mill Farm

The Blackpool squad picked up further pre-season minutes with a friendly against AFC Fylde.

Blackpool secured a 4-3 victory over AFC Fylde in their first pre-season friendly of the summer in front of fans.

A Lee Evans brace, and further goals from Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton had put Steve Bruce’s side 4-2 up at the break, with the second half mainly being about getting minutes in the tank.

Amid a number of changes from both sides, a goal from the Coasters’ Mo Faris was the only bit of action following the restart.

The fixture at Mill Farm follows a behind-closed doors friendly against Accrington Stanley - which ended in a 1-0 defeat on Tuesday afternoon.

Like the game against the League Two outfit, Bruce spread out his squad’s game time, with nine changes coming during the second 45 minutes.

Here’s the second half ratings:

Franco Ravizzoli- 6 (Overall rating - 6)

After making an error for one of Fylde’s goals in the first half, there was also a bit of miscommunication with Franco Ravizzoli for the home side’s third of the afternoon.

Trialist - 6

The trialist, who is believed to be former QPR defender Osman Kakay, was given the full second half, and had a couple of decent moments.

Olly Casey- 6 (Overall rating - 6)

The Fylde goal ahead of the 70-minute mark will be another disappointing one for the Seasiders, with it seemingly coming from nothing.

Fraser Horsfall- 7 (Overall rating - 7)

There was some calm defensive work from Fraser Horsfall at the beginning of the second half, alongside some dominance in a number of aerial battles.

Meanwhile, the recent-arrival from Stockport County also threatened in the opposition box with his heading ability.

James Husband- 7 (Overall rating - 7)

There wasn’t too much of note for James Husband to deal with in the second half before being subbed off ahead of the hour mark.

Tom Bloxham- 7 (Overall rating - 8)

After a bright first half, Tom Bloxham had a couple of decent moments after the break, and was able to work the keeper again after being moved up front before his withdrawal ahead of the final 20-minutes.

Ryan Finnigan- 6

There’s always something about Ryan Finnigan when he does gets minutes, with the midfielder’s clever footwork helping him to move the team up the pitch following his introduction for the second half.

George Honeyman- 7 (Overall rating - 7)

Like the first half, George Honeyman continued with his positive contributions, and almost scored from a cross before exiting in the 59th minute.

CJ Hamilton- 6 (Overall rating - 8)

Like a few Blackpool players, CJ Hamilton couldn’t quite replicate his zip from the opening 45 minutes after the restart.

Niall Ennis- 6 (Overall rating - 8)

Niall Ennis was a little quieter after the restart, following his influential first half display.

Ashley Fletcher- 6 (Overall rating - 7)

Like Ennis, Ashley Fletcher didn’t have too many clear chances at the beginning of the second half before being replaced.

Subs

Zac Ashworth - 7

Zac Ashworth did a solid enough job down the left after being introduced, and was on the end of a couple of crunching challenges.

Spencer Knight - 7

Youngster Spencer Knight had some nice moments during the second half, and showed some good intelligence with the ball.

Jordan Brown - 6

A few days after making the move to the Fylde Coast, it was a good enough run out for Jordan Brown in what was a disjointed second half.

Terry Bondo- 7

Terry Bondo came close to adding his name to the scoresheet, with a headed attempt deflecting just wide of the post.

Dan Sassi - 6

Fylde’s third goal of the afternoon came pretty much after the triple change that saw Dan Sassi introduced. Following a less than ideal start, the 21-year-old was able to settle.

Theo Upton- 6

Theo Upton came on for the final 20 minutes and put in a good shift down the left side.

Rob Apter- 6

There were the usual weaving runs you’d expect from Rob Apter after his introduction in the last lot of subs.

