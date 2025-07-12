Blackpool’s pre-season meeting with AFC Fylde wasn’t short of goals.

Blackpool’s pre-season clash with AFC Fylde provided its pros and cons during the first half - with a flourish of goals coming the way of both sides.

Steve Bruce’s side headed into the break at Mill Farm with a 4-2 lead over the Coasters.

There was a goal fest during the opening quarter of an hour. Goals from Tom Bloxham and Jon Ustabasi left the sides level after six minutes, before a tidy finish from CJ Hamilton and a Lee Evans penalty put the visitors in control.

The latter of the three Seasiders scorers added another before the break, but only after Fylde had scored their second through Danny Ormerod - who made the most of a Franco Ravizzoli error,

Here’s the first half ratings:

Franco Ravizzoli- 6

The new goalkeeper will be disappointed with the second goal he conceded, with a bit of indecisiveness leaving him in no man’s land, and allowing Danny Ormerod to take the ball and around.

Andy Lyons- 7

It’s good to see Andy Lyons just building up his strength again after such a long spell on the sidelines. He looked lively, with a couple of overlapping runs beyond Tom Bloxham.

Olly Casey- 6

There’ll be disappointment from Blackpool with the goals they conceded, with maybe just a lack of rhythm and communication lacking

Fraser Horsfall- 6

Same as Casey, but still plenty of time for the pair to build on.

James Husband- 7

There was a bit of license for James Husband to get himself forward, and he almost ended up in a goal scoring position.

Tom Bloxham- 8

There were plenty to like from Tom Bloxham down the right wing, with the 21-year-old showing the bursts of energy that initially made him so popular following his January move from Shrewsbury Town.

For the goal, the attacker remained calm to place a finish past a number of bodies at the back post.

Lee Evans- 8

Solid display from Lee Evans in the centre of the park, with one goal coming from the penalty spot, and the other being a cool finish after being alert to a loose ball.

George Honeyman- 7

Positive early signs from George Honeyman in midfield, with lots of endeavour both on and off the ball.

CJ Hamilton- 8

CJ Hamilton’s pace was just too much for Fylde to handle down the left, with an assist and a goal coming his way.

Niall Ennis- 8

Niall Ennis looked lively during the opening 45 minutes, and looked to test Zac Jones on a couple of occasions.

Ashley Fletcher- 7

There were some good moments from Ashley Fletcher, and like his strike partner, he was denied by the Fylde keeper.

