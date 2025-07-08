There has been a lot of change for Blackpool in the last 12 months.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have undergone a change of recruitment focus in the last 12 months.

This time last summer, the Seasiders were still signing players to fit into Neil Critchley’s wing-back system, but the sacking of the former Liverpool youth coach two league games into the 2024/25 campaign resulted in a shift at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Bruce’s appointment at the beginning of September saw a 4-4-2 formation introduced - which has resulted in a number of players coming and going.

The latter category includes some of the signings made last year, with some of Critchley’s final additions not proving to be part of the current Blackpool plan.

Here’s a look at how where the former coach’s signings from last summer are now:

Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes

After impressing while on loan with the Seasiders, Jordan Rhodes signed a one-year permanent deal with the club last summer following his departure from Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately things didn’t work out for the forward - who was unable to get back to the levels he enjoyed during the first part of his initial stint in Tangerine.

With game time limited under Bruce, the 35-year-old headed out on loan to Mansfield Town in January, before the expiry of his contract at Bloomfield Road earlier this month.

On the back of his Blackpool exit, Rhodes is still on the lookout for a new club.

Ashley Fletcher

Ashley Fletcher

Ashley Fletcher made the move to the Fylde Coast after a number of difficult spells at several clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seemed as if his time in Tangerine would end up being a similar story, but from November onwards he was able to become a key man under Bruce - finishing the season with 11 goals and eight assists.

Zac Ashworth

Zac Ashworth

Zac Ashworth was one of the players signed by Critchley to play a wing-back system, and this resulted in limited game time for the 22-year-old once a change in management came.

With his natural position taken out of the equation, the ex-West Brom man was mainly used as a back-up centre back before being loaned out to Ross County in January.

Ashworth remains with the Seasiders, and didn’t actually do too much wrong when he was given a chance last season, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can adapt his game to play a part going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson was also signed to play left wing-back after impressing while on loan from Middlesbrough in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 27-year-old was able to adapt his game to slot into a back four, but still certainly kept his attacking edge and determination to get forward - which did occasionally leave gaps.

You’d imagine it’ll be Coulson and James Husband once again competing to play left back again this season.

Lee Evans

Lee Evans

Lee Evans proved to be one of the more successful signings of last summer, and should still play a big role in the upcoming campaign despite other midfield options being added to Steve Bruce’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old was a standout player for the Seasiders during the first few months of last season, before seeing his form dip in the latter stages.

Elkan Baggott

Elkan Baggott

Elkan Baggott was loaned in from Ipswich Town last August, and only featured twice under Critchley.

Injuries disrupted the 22-year-old during Bruce’s time in charge, but when he did get a run of games under his belt, he was able to impress alongside Olly Casey in defence.

Elliot Embleton

Elliot Embleton

Elliot Embleton’s move to Blackpool from Sunderland last summer was a complete failure, with the midfielder unable to replicate his success from a past loan spell in Tangerine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the beginning of January, the 26-year-old was sold onto Carlisle United - where he has since suffered relegation from League Two.

Dom Ballard

Dom Ballard

Dom Ballard featured off the bench in Critchley’s final game in charge of the Seasiders, in what was a painful 3-0 defeat to Stockport County.

Despite having a strong opening month to life on the Fylde Coast while on loan from Southampton, things ultimately didn’t work out for the youngster - with his loan coming to an early end in January.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool boss hopeful new man can fill role made vacant this summer.