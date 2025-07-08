There have been some positive moves from Blackpool ahead of the 2025/26 League One season.

Blackpool are heading into the new season with a spring in their step.

There have been some positive moves from the Seasiders both on and off the pitch at Bloomfield Road so far this summer.

This includes the addition of five new players that are set to battle it out for a place in Steve Bruce’s starting XI from the start.

Both Michael Ihiekwe and George Honeyman arrive having played in the Championship in the most recent campaign, while Fraser Horsfall and Franco Ravizzoli both competed at the top end of the League One table.

Of course, with Niall Ennis, the Seasiders already know what they’re getting, after the striker scored seven times in Tangerine during a loan spell in the second half of last season as the club finished in ninth.

Ennis shares team desire

Niall Ennis

The 26-year-old is aware of what to expect from playing under Bruce, and in an interview over in Spain last week, he made it clear that the new players had made the move to the Fylde Coast for a clear purpose.

“We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t want to hit our goals,” he said.

“Especially with how last season ended, we know the next step is to get minimum in the play-offs. There’ll be more signings coming into the building, and the stronger we get as a team will only benefit us.”

‘Minimum’ target common theme

Hayden Coulson

A clear shared message from the Blackpool changing room is that reaching the top six is the least of their expectations heading into the campaign.

In a separate interview at the club’s overseas training camp, Hayden Coulson also outlined the Seasiders’ ambitions.

“The additions we’ve made this season will get us over the line I think,” he stated.

“It’s been a good summer so far, the signings are all great additions that will up the standard. We just need to carry on and back the manager to see where we can go.

“I think the play-off is the minimum we need to aim for, we just need to win the games to get up there.”

Signings arrive with real purpose

George Honeyman

The new signings have also been sold the dream of what can be achieved at Bloomfield Road, with the project being enough to make up their minds over a move.

“It’s super exciting, we’re going to be super competitive - there’s a reason why a manager like Steve Bruce is in League One, and that’s because he knows he can get promoted, and that’s ultimately why I’m here,” said Honeyman after his arrival.

“I’m here to get us promoted, I want to be playing in the Championship with Blackpool.

“I didn’t really need convincing about the project when Steve Bruce is ringing me everyday to tell me how much he wants me and what we can do as a club. It didn’t take too much convincing on that side of things.

“I know we’re going to be competitive, and the faith they’ve shown in me is fantastic - I’m looking forward to repaying it.”

Meanwhile, Michael Ihiekwe shared the same sentiment after the conclusion of his deal with Sheffield Wednesday.

“You’d be silly not to listen to other clubs and their pitches, but as soon as I met Steve Bruce it was a big thing for me to work with someone like that,” the defender said.

“He told me about the club, its ambitions, and what the plans are. Straightaway - that was top of my list. He was a big difference maker.

“I still want to be ambitious and play in the league above, so hopefully we can make that happen. You need a strong backbone at this level, and the squad is really good at the minute.

“Hopefully we can make a few good adjustments, start the season well, and go from there.”

