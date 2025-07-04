Blackpool striker Niall Ennis discusses his permanent move to Bloomfield Road - and why he was always calm about getting the deal over the line.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall Ennis states a return to Blackpool this summer was always on his mind after making Bloomfield Road his home in the second half of last season.

While on loan with the Seasiders, the striker was on hand with seven goals in his 19 League One appearances - with his contributions helping to make him a hit with the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last few months, both Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers were linked with the 26-year-old, but another spell in Tangerine was the forward’s desired outcome.

A fee was eventually agreed with Stoke City last week, as the ex-Blackburn Rovers man made his return on a two-year deal - with an option for an additional 12 months also available.

Ennis admits head coach Steve Bruce, as well as his Blackpool teammates, all shared his desire to quickly get the move over the line.

“He was ringing my phone and trying to get in contact,” the striker explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was always in the back of my mind, not just with the gaffer, but with my teammates asking me throughout the summer.

“I was on holiday, and whatever has happened, was going to happen anyway. I was just enjoying my time off and getting the rest in.

“I’m happy to get it over the line so I could be with the boys from the start of pre-season.

“Even when I was on loan I knew the interest was there. Not just in football, but in life, you want to feel wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was the best opportunity to play, and every footballer wants to play as much as possible. As a striker, the more you play, the more chances there are to get a goal. Everything aligned.

“We all worked well as a unit last year, and the more we get used to the gaffer and the system, it’ll only benefit us.

“I was only here on loan for three or four months, but it feels like I was here for ages. It felt weird when I left because it was like I was a signing anyway. I can only say that’s a good thing for how everyone is.”

Hearing the chant

Niall Ennis

Ennis states his connection with the Blackpool faithful came pretty early on in his loan spell, and was left delighted by the fact he could hear his name sung on the terraces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scoring on my debut helped - it’s good to do that as a striker straight away because it just takes a bit of pressure off,” he added.

“When I started hearing the chant, and when my friends watched matches - they could see me enjoying playing again. It all just made sense.

“I want to hear the chant more and more because it means I’m doing my job. When you’re on the playground when you’re young, it’s what you dream of.”

Warm weather training

The Seasiders squad have been training near Jerez - where temperatures have been over 40 degrees.

The Seasiders squad have spent the past week in the South of Spain on an overseas camp - where they have been put through their paces in 40 degree heat.

“It’s really warm,” Ennis said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s tough, but it’s pre-season, it’s not going to be easy. You’ve got to put the hard yards in here to help us be strong for the season.

“It’s what we need. We need to put in the work, but hopefully it’ll benefit us and help us reach the targets we want.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool's monster opening month of away trips - and how far they'll travel.