Gallery: 17 photos of Steve Bruce's Blackpool squad preparing for the new season in sweltering conditions

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST
The Blackpool squad have spent their first full week of pre-season in the South of Spain.

After returning to Squires Gate last Thursday to build their fitness and undergo testing, the Seasiders have been getting up to speed at their warm weather camp.

During their time in Europe, Steve Bruce’s side have faced temperatures of over 40 degrees, with training proving tough – even with sessions only taking place in the morning and in the evening.

Here’s a look of some of the best photos from the last few days:

The Seasiders squad have been training near Jerez - where temperatures have been over 40 degrees.

1. Blackpool in Spain

The Seasiders squad have been training near Jerez - where temperatures have been over 40 degrees. Photo: Blackpool FC

Photo Sales
The Seasiders squad have been training near Jerez - where temperatures have been over 40 degrees.

2. Blackpool in Spain

The Seasiders squad have been training near Jerez - where temperatures have been over 40 degrees. Photo: Blackpool FC

Photo Sales
The Seasiders squad have been training near Jerez - where temperatures have been over 40 degrees.

3. Blackpool in Spain

The Seasiders squad have been training near Jerez - where temperatures have been over 40 degrees. Photo: Blackpool FC

Photo Sales
The Seasiders squad have been training near Jerez - where temperatures have been over 40 degrees.

4. Blackpool in Spain

The Seasiders squad have been training near Jerez - where temperatures have been over 40 degrees. Photo: Blackpool FC

Photo Sales
The Seasiders squad have been training near Jerez - where temperatures have been over 40 degrees.

5. Blackpool in Spain

The Seasiders squad have been training near Jerez - where temperatures have been over 40 degrees. Photo: Blackpool FC

Photo Sales
The Seasiders squad have been training near Jerez - where temperatures have been over 40 degrees.

6. Blackpool in Spain

The Seasiders squad have been training near Jerez - where temperatures have been over 40 degrees. Photo: Blackpool FC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSteve BruceSpainEurope
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice