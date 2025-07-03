Steve Bruce is hopeful Blackpool’s new defensive duo will be exactly what his side needs next season.

Steve Bruce states it was important for Blackpool to add experience to their defence this summer - and now believes there’s a good blend in the back four.

The Seasiders started their business last month with the additions of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe on free transfers after the conclusion of their contracts with Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

The latter of the two knows what it takes to win promotion from League One, having done it four times across his stints with the Owls and Rotherham United.

Meanwhile, Horsfall was part of the Stockport team that secured a top six finish in their first campaign back in the third tier last season.

The arrival of the pair is a contrast to the signings made in that area last summer, with loanees Odel Offiah and Elkan Baggott, alongside Zac Ashworth, being youthful additions.

“In defensive areas it’s good to have experience - we were a little bit too young last season,” Bruce explained.

“When you get young loan players in, the one thing they’re going to make is mistakes because they’re learning their job.

“Odel (Offiah) did fantastically well, and so did young Harry (Tyrer) from Everton - you’ve seen them develop over the season.

“This year, I think we just needed a bit of experience and know-how, and we’ve got that in abundance with the two of them - they’re really good players at this level. It’s a good blend, I’m delighted we’ve got them.”

Fullback recruitment

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce | Getty Images

Bruce admits further defensive work will take place this summer, including at right back.

Andy Lyons, who has recently returned to full fitness after an 18-month spell on the sidelines with an ACL problem, is the only natural option in that area at the moment.

“We have to look at the right back situation because the young Irish lad is just getting over a serious knee injury,” the head coach added.

“It’s open in that position. We hope young Andy stays well, that’s the key to it. He deserves a bit of luck because no one works harder than him. He got on for 20 minutes in the last game, and he’s had all summer where he’s worked hard on his fitness, so touch wood, let’s hope he stays well.

“We’ll look through the entire squad, and hopefully by the end of it we’ll have a squad capable of, strong enough, and big enough to get to where we want to.”

Lyons’ personal target

Andy Lyons

Earlier this week, Lyons discussed the targets he was setting himself, and his determination to bounce back from his lengthy spell out of action.

“It’s a big pre-season for me,” he said.

“Obviously being out for so long, it was difficult - it was really tough. It’s time for me to put my stamp down and show the gaffer what I can do.

“I feel like I’m in really good condition. The staff behind the scenes have been great with me in the off-season and have given me a clear plan to work with. I feel like I’ve coped well with the runs and I’m looking forward to the matches again.

“It’s interesting, it’s my fourth season, so I’ve been here long enough, I’ve seen managers come and go. I want to put my own stamp down, and hopefully the gaffer likes what he sees. It’s up to me to put in good performances.

“The off-season came at the right time - it meant I could have a break, because the rehab was relentless. I was there all last summer, so it was nice to get a break to come back fresh.

“Before my injury I was really enjoying my football, so I think it’s time for me to kick on again. I’m at a stage where I want to play matches.”

