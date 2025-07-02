Ex-Blackpool, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City man makes Championship move
Former Blackpool goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell has joined Derby County on a free transfer following the conclusion of his contract at Bloomfield Road.
The 36-year-old has spent the last two years as the Seasiders second-choice - mainly featuring in cup competitions under both Steve Bruce and Neil Critchley.
After making the move to the Fylde Coast in 2023, O’Donnell went on to make 24 appearances in total, and was on hand with eight clean sheets.
Some of his best displays came during his first campaign, stepping up a number of times when required.
Alongside that, he also made an impact off the field, and was named as Community Champion at the club’s end of season awards for the 2023/24 season.
Prior to his arrival on the Fylde Coast, the 36-year-old already had vast experience, having represented the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Rochdale throughout his career.
On joining the Rams on a one-year deal , O’Donnell took to social media to write: “Absolutely delighted to have signed for Derby. Excited and proud to represent such a great football club. Thank you for the warm welcome.”
