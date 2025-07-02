There’s been five new arrivals at Bloomfield Road so far this summer as Blackpool look to boost their squad for the 2025/26 season.

Blackpool have made some strong signings in the last few weeks - but have been linked with further players during that time.

June started with the additions of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe on free transfers after the conclusion of their contracts with Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Following the defensive arrivals, the midfield was boosted by the arrival of ex-Millwall man George Honeyman, before striker Niall Ennis returned on a permanent deal after impressing on loan last season.

Goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli was the most-recent signing at the end of last week, with the ex-Wycombe Wanderers man filling a major hole.

For every linked player that has made the move, there’s been others that have ended up elsewhere.

Here’s a look at who Steve Bruce’s side have signed V who they have been linked with:

George Honeyman V Brandon Khela

George Honeyman

Blackpool, along with Lincoln City, had been linked with Birmingham City academy product Brandon Khela before his move to Peterborough United last week.

The 20-year-old is certainly a project for the Posh, and someone they hope will develop over the next few years.

While he could make an instant impact at the Weston Homes Stadium, he is inexperienced at League One level, with the midfielder spending time on loan with Ross County and Bradford City in the last couple of seasons, alongside making eight senior appearances for Birmingham.

Brandon Khela | Getty Images

To boost their midfield, the Seasiders have added a different profile of player - and probably someone they’re in more need of.

Honeyman makes the move to Bloomfield Road on the back of being a regular in the Championship for Millwall.

He’s someone that knows how to win promotion from League One, having previously done it with Hull City, and brings extra third tier know-how alongside Albie Morgan and Lee Evans.

Blackpool should still look to someone younger, maybe on loan, to add further depth to their midfield, but Honeyman was the perfect place to start.

Niall Ennis V Sam Dalby

Niall Ennis | Blackpool FC

The Seasiders have very much stuck to what they know with their recruitment in attack so far this summer.

Ennis returns on a permanent deal from Stoke City after enjoying a successful loan spell on the Fylde Coast in the second half of last season.

It’s a deal that makes sense. The player rediscovered his best form in Tangerine, and Bruce’s side had a natural goalscorer.

Prior to Ennis’ return, Blackpool had also been linked with Sam Dalby - who has since joined Bolton Wanderers from Wrexham.

Both strikers are going to be crucial for their respective clubs this season, with both having ambitions at the top end.

The Seasiders have got the safer bet in terms of someone who has proven themselves in League One already, meanwhile Dalby will be hoping to build on his form with Dundee United in the SPL.

Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe V Murray Wallace

Bruce’s defence on paper looks much-improved with the additions of Horsfall and Ihiekwe.

The former of the two reached the play-offs with Stockport County last season, while the latter has won four promotions to the Championship throughout his career.

By the time the duo were already through the door at Bloomfield Road, Murray Wallace was linked with a move as well.

While the 32-year-old will bring vital experience to Huddersfield Town following his move there, the ex-Millwall man wasn’t really what the Seasiders required.

At the beginning of the window he would’ve been a great fit, but not after the two earlier arrivals.

It was a strange link, with Blackpool ideally now needing someone on the younger end of the spectrum.

