Blackpool recruit ex-River Plate youngster to fill gap in key area

Franco Ravizzoli has become Blackpool’s fifth signing of the summer.

Blackpool have added Argentine goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli to their ranks.

The 27-year-old comes in ahead of the Seasiders’ overseas training camp next week, and fills what was a major hole in Steve Bruce’s squad following the departures of Harry Tyrer, Richard O’Donnell and Mackenzie Chapman at the end of last season.

Ravizzoli makes the move to Bloomfield Road on a two-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, following the conclusion of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

After first joining the Chairboys in 2023, the shot stopper went on to make 52 appearances for the Buckinghamshire outfit, including 27 outings in League One during the most-recent campaign.

As a youngster, Ravizzoli spent time with a number of clubs in Argentina, including River Plate, before representing Deportivo Merlo and Deportivo Morón.

He arrived in England in 2021, and initially spent time with Eastbourne Borough in non-league, which set him up for an opportunity with MK Dons in the EFL.

The keeper becomes Blackpool’s fifth signing of the summer, with business starting at the beginning of June with the arrivals of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe.

Since then, George Honeyman has been added to the midfield, while Niall Ennis has returned on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell in Tangerine.

