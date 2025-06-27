George Honeyman and Niall Ennis have both been added to the Blackpool squad this week.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have enjoyed a busy few days of business - which has left supporters excited for the new campaign.

George Honeyman was the first addition of the week, joining the club on a two-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, following the conclusion of his contract with Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder was quickly followed through the door by Niall Ennis - who has returned to the Fylde Coast on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee from Stoke City following his successful loan spell in Tangerine during the second half of last season.

The pair are the Seasiders’ third and fourth signings of the summer respectively, following the earlier arrivals of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe.

Fan reaction

Seasiders supporters

Fans have taken to social media to share their views on the recent business, with many impressed by what we’ve seen.

Meanwhile, some also pointed out the obvious areas that still needed work with the 2025/26 League One campaign just over a month away.

Here’s some of the comments:

Briirene Roberts: “Brilliant, just need a keeper now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Armitage: “For the first time in many many years it’s quality and not quantity.”

Paul Derbyshire: “Excellent.”

Brooker Bridge: “Well done to all involved. Just need a decent keeper now.”

Tony Coates: “Looking good.”

Mick McGarry: “Excellent window so far.”

Schubert Hill: “Very encouraging signings.”

Chris Seaside: “Decent spine to the side.”

Dave Walker: “Can’t fault it. Positive signings.”

Burt Reynaldo: “Very good pre-season so far with players signed and ground improvements, has the feel of us meaning business this season. A few more decent additions and we should be challenging for promotion more strongly than last season.”

Michelle Hodgson: “Superb. Need another two quality strikers and goalkeepers. A right back or two and a pacy left winger. Well done to all involved in these superb signings. (Simon) Sadler’s showing intent for this season so thank you. North stand going to be rocking again.”

Your next story from the Gazette: 'A long way' - New signing shares how Bruce act convinced him to join Blackpool.