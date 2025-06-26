Why a deal for Stoke City man is perfect for Blackpool's League One ambitions

Blackpool have completed a permanent deal for Stoke City forward Niall Ennis following his successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road last season.

Opinion: Blackpool have made the best attacking signing available to them with the addition of Niall Ennis.

The forward might’ve struggled in the Championship in the last few years, and it’s understandable why Stoke City are happy to get rid, but in League One he’s a different player - and that was evident during his loan spell at Bloomfield Road in the second half of last season.

A couple of months ago there were a range of comments on whether getting Ennis back would be the right thing.

Some people made it clear that it was key to get him back in Tangerine, while others were less certain.

Like anything, it’s about getting the right price when it comes to players under contract, and clearly the Seasiders believe they’ve got that.

They could've looked elsewhere and explored different avenues, but the perk of getting Ennis back is Blackpool already know what they’re getting from him.

There’s delight over this transfer, and that’s no surprise because he’s someone that can get goals.

It was very rare that Ennis had a particularly explosive game up front for Steve Bruce’s side while on loan, and could be quiet for long periods, but he had a knack of scoring - which is why they’ve signed him.

He would either find himself in the right areas at the right time, or come alive as soon as some space appeared.

While the energy of Kyle Joseph during the first half of last season was a delight to watch, Ennis did the fundamental job of a striker much better.

He did have some games where he was completely absent, and others where he was guilty of not taking some clear opportunities, but on the whole he did deliver.

Having Ennis to pick from alongside the threat of Ashley Fletcher, the creativity of Tom Bloxham, is exactly what the Seasiders need.

Last year there was excitement over getting Jordan Rhodes back after his successful loan spell, and that didn’t end up working out, but this is a completely different situation, and Blackpool are getting a player who is hitting his prime, not on the other side of it.

If the Bruce’s side want to push their way up the League One table, then people like Ennis are going to be key to that. He can’t be the only attacking improvement they look to make this summer, but it’s a cracking start.

