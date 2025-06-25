Steve Bruce has shared his thoughts on Blackpool’s newest addition George Honeyman.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce believes new signing George Honeyman will prove to be a ‘real asset’ to his side as they look for success in League One.

The 30-year-old has penned a two-year-deal with the Seasiders, with an option for an additional 12 months, as he makes the move to the Fylde Coast as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Millwall.

Honeyman joins Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe through the doors at Bloomfield Road, with the defensive duo announced earlier this month after their respective exits from Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday.

“We are delighted to welcome George to Blackpool,” he told the club’s in-house media.

“He brings a tremendous amount of experience to the squad, both in League One and the Championship, and we feel he can play a vital role for us.

“His quality and care on the ball will be a real asset, and we look forward to working with him and seeing him feature in tangerine in the coming weeks and months.”

The Bruce factor

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Honeyman has cited Bruce as one of the key factors behind his move to Bloomfield Road, having watched him from afar during his time as a youngster with Sunderland.

“It’s a bit surreal,” he added.

“I remember being 16-years-old, being a scholar, and going to train with the Sunderland first-team when they were in the Premier League. I saw how he commanded all of these international players, and how much respect they had for him.

“The fact that after 1,000 games, he’s still got the hunger and desire to ring me in his off-season to make me be a part of his football club to get promoted - that goes a hell of a long way.

“It’s something I really appreciate. The older you get, the more you see that in football that’s not normal. I can’t wait to repay that faith.

“How can it not make you feel good? I know a lot of people that have played for him, and I don’t think anyone’s got a bad word to say about him. He’s obviously a huge factor behind why I joined the football club, and I can’t wait to get started and be part of a squad that he’s leading.

“He’s a household name. No one had to convince me that playing for Steve Bruce was going to be a fantastic thing. He’s got an aura about him, and a vast amount of experience. If he’s in League One, then it’s because he knows he can get promoted.”

Honeyman’s career so far

George Honeyman (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Honeyman is a product of the Sunderland academy, and made his senior debut for the club in an FA Cup fixture back in 2015.

In the same year, he was loaned out to Gateshead in the National League, featuring nine times for the Heed in total.

The midfielder continued to progress at the Stadium of Light, and was named as the Black Cats’ captain at the age of 23.

After making 97 first-team appearances for the North East outfit, he headed for the exit door in 2019, joining Hull City.

During his time at the MKM Stadium, Honeyman featured 127 times for the Tigers in total, scoring 10 goals and providing 23 assists during that time, as well as helping the East Yorkshire club to promotion from League One in 2021.

Since 2022, the 30-year-old has been with Millwall, where he has featured regularly.

Across his three seasons at the Den, he has made 117 outings for the Lions, which includes 40 outings in the Championship last season.

