Ex-Everton defender close to confirming future as Blackpool contract nears end
Blackpool defender Matthew Pennington is set to depart Bloomfield Road next week when his contract officially comes to an end.
Talks between the defender and the Seasiders have been ongoing since the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.
The 30-year-old had made it clear he was assessing other options, as he searched for regular game time - which he wasn’t guaranteed on the Fylde Coast.
Following the defensive additions of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe, it looked even more likely that Pennington’s future would be away from Blackpool.
The Gazette understands that the centre back is now close to securing a deal elsewhere, which would see him depart Bloomfield Road as a free agent.
Pennington’s career so far
After progressing through Everton’s youth ranks and making nine senior appearances for the Toffees, Pennington made the permanent move to Shrewsbury Town in 2021 after heading out on several loan spells away from Goodison Park.
During his time at the Croud Meadow, he featured 113 times in total for the Salop, before departing for Blackpool in 2023.
Throughout the defender’s first campaign in Tangerine, he played an integral role as part of a back three under Neil Critchley, appearing in 35 League One games.
The departure of the ex-Liverpool coach last August coincided with a poor run of form for Pennington at the start of last season, which resulted in him requiring patience following the appointment of Steve Bruce.
An opportunity to feature regularly in the Seasiders XI again came at the end of November, with the former Shrews man starting nine games on the bounce before suffering an injury.
After returning to full fitness, he featured six further times towards the final stages of the campaign, but found Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott preferred to him when both were available for selection.
What Bruce has said about Pennington
Despite not being able to automatically offer him a regular place in his XI, Bruce has previously admitted he’d like the defender to remain with the club.
“He’s an absolute delight as a pro, you don’t get them like Penno,” the Blackpool boss stated at the beginning of May.
“He’s had his moments where he was in the team and playing very well, but got injured. There’s a conversation to have, and I’d rather have it with him.
“You can’t get people like Penno very often so we’ll see what we can do.”
