Ex-Blackpool, Wolves and Derby County defender lands new Championship role

Rob Edwards has made his return to management - with the former Blackpool defender taking over at Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Blackpool defender Rob Edwards has been appointed as Middlesbrough’s new head coach.

The 42-year-old fills the position left vacant by former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick - who was sacked by the North Yorkshire outfit earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards, who has been out of work since leaving Luton Town back in January, has penned a three-year deal at the Riverside Stadium, and will be looking to replicate some of his past successes in the dugout.

“It’s a real privilege to be given the opportunity to be head coach of this great football club,” he told Middlesbrough’s in-house media.

“It’s something that’s not lost on me, how big this is, how important this is, and what it means to people. There is an amazing fanbase.

“It felt instantly that this was right for me and it got me excited. If I was going to come back in, I wanted to come back in at a place where we had a chance, and we have a really good chance here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a brilliant owner who historically gives his coaches time, support, and the tools needed to try and be successful. I can’t wait to get started now.”

Edwards’ time with Luton coincided with the Hatters reaching the Premier League via the play-offs.

The Bedfordshire outfit were ultimately relegated from the top flight after one season, finishing 18th after picking up just six wins.

Luton’s struggles then continued into the most-recent Championship campaign - which prompted the departure of the ex-Seasiders man shortly after the Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ultimately didn’t change the Hatters’ fortunes, with the club unable to avoid another relegation.

Edwards’ career so far

Rob Edwards won promotion during his time with Blackpool

Edwards started his football career with Aston Villa, making nine first-team appearances for the club.

Following loan spells with Crystal Palace and Derby County, he made the move across the midlands to Wolves - where he spent four years.

The centre back made the move to Blackpool in 2008, and went on to register 67 appearances for the club throughout his three-season stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His time on the Fylde Coast coincided with the Seasiders’ promotion to the Premier League under Ian Holloway, and among the substitutes in the 2010 play-off final victory over Cardiff City at Wembley.

The latter stages of his playing career included time with Barnsley, and loan spells with Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town.

Following an interim spell as Wolves coach, Edwards’ first permanent management role was with AFC Telford, before working with England U16s.

He stepped into the EFL with the Forest Green Rovers, before experiencing a short stint with Watford - which came directly before his time with Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing Blackpool stories

Rob Edwards | David Rogers/Getty Images

During his time at Kenilworth Road, Edwards briefly worked with ex-Blackpool midfielder Adrian Forbes - who worked with the Hatters younger age groups.

While their time at Bloomfield Road didn’t overlap, the two still shared memories of their respective careers in Tangerine.

“I left and he came in - we laughed about it quite a bit because he stole my roommate and ended up with Ian Evatt,” Forbes told the Gazette in a recent interview.

“We had a good connection. It was great to speak to him about Blackpool, and comparing stories. He’s got a different style of coaching, but I learnt so much from the great man in a real short period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t get to work with him at Luton for too long because when he came in it was about six or so months before I moved to the US.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Reasoning behind Blackpool's pre-season games - and why alternatives weren't possible.