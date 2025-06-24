Blackpool set to boost midfield with ex-Sunderland and Hull City figure - reports

George Honeyman has been linked with Blackpool a number of times this summer - and is now reportedly on the verge of completing a move to Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool are reportedly close to completing their third signing of the summer.

The Seasiders kicked off their business earlier this month, with Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe both making the move to Bloomfield Road within 24 hours of each other.

After boosting his defensive options with the addition of the two free agents, Steve Bruce now looks set to strengthen his midfield.

London-based journalist Richard Cawley reports Millwall’s George Honeyman will undergo a medical today ahead of a move to the Fylde Coast.

The 30-year-old is available as a free agent, with no new contract agreed between himself and the Lions ahead of the conclusion of his current deal at the Den next week.

Honeyman would provide sufficient competition for both Albie Morgan and Lee Evans - who played the majority of the games in the centre of the park following Bruce’s Blackpool appointment last September.

Ex-Southampton man Ryan Finnigan also still remains an option for the Seasiders in that area, but found his game time limited in the second half last season despite the manager’s options being limited.

Honeyman’s career so far

George Honeyman (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Honeyman is a product of the Sunderland academy, and made his senior debut for the club in an FA Cup fixture back in 2015.

In the same year, he was loaned out to Gateshead in the National League, featuring nine times for the Heed in total.

The midfielder continued to progress at the Stadium of Light, and was named as the Black Cats’ captain at the age of 23.

After making 97 first-team appearances for the North East outfit, he headed for the exit door in 2019, joining Hull City.

During his time at the MKM Stadium, Honeyman featured 127 times for the Tigers in total, scoring 10 goals and providing 23 assists during that time, as well as helping the East Yorkshire club to promotion from League One in 2021.

Since 2022, the 30-year-old has been with Millwall, where he has featured regularly.

Across his three seasons at the Den, he has made 117 outings for the Lions, which includes 40 outings in the Championship last season.

