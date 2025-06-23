Former Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy will be played by Steve Coogan in a new film depicting his infamous fallout with Roy Keane during his time in charge of the Republic of Ireland.

The first trailer of a new film featuring Steve Coogan as ex-Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy has been released.

Saipan, which is set to come out in Ireland later this year, depicts the 65-year-old’s infamous bust-up with Roy Keane during his time in charge of the Republic of Ireland.

The film is named after the location where the fallout between the two took place ahead of the 2002 World Cup.

Keane was The Boys in Green’s captain at the time, but his disagreement in the Northern Mariana Islands saw the then-Manchester United midfielder leave the training camp - which attracted media attention ahead of the tournament in South Korea and Japan.

McCarthy was initially in charge of the Republic of Ireland between 1996 and 2002, after previously managing Millwall.

Following stints with Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich, the 65-year-old took over the role again in 2018, but left after two years.

McCarthy’s time with Blackpool

Mick McCarthy (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

After spending time with Apoel Nicosia and Cardiff City, McCarthy’s last managerial job came with the Seasiders in January 2023, with his stint at Bloomfield Road proving to be unsuccessful.

After replacing Michael Appleton to help the club fight relegation from the Championship, matters just got worse under the ex-Barnsley man.

In his 14 games in charge, he recorded a win percentage of just 14.3, and was replaced by interim coach Stephen Dobbie for the final weeks of the season.

The first trailer of Saipan, McCarthy can be seen being portrayed by Coogan - who is best known for his role as parody TV personality Alan Partridge, as well films including Philomena, 24 Hour Party People, and Stan & Ollie.

Meanwhile, Éanna Hardwicke will take on the role of Keane.

