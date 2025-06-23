Reasoning behind Blackpool's 'poor' pre-season schedule - and why alternatives weren't possible
The Blackpool squad report back to Squires Gate later this week for the start of pre-season.
From Thursday, Steve Bruce’s side will spend a couple of days back on the Fylde Coast for testing and gym work, before flying out to Spain for a week of warm weather training.
A Blackpool XI will then kick off the Seasiders schedule of friendlies with a fixture against North West Counties League Division One North Squires Gate set up for Saturday July 5 (K.O. 3pm).
The following week on July 12, the full senior squad will get their first taste of action as they take on AFC Fylde at Mill Farm (K.O. 3pm).
Bruce’s side then return to Bloomfield Road on July 19, as they welcome West Brom (K.O. 3pm), before travelling to the Peninsula Stadium on July 22 to face Salford City.
In their final scheduled game ahead of the new season, Blackpool will take on fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Fan reaction to friendlies
Some Seasiders supporters have been left underwhelmed by the club’s pre-season schedule.
Taking to social media, one wrote: “Why Donny when we’ll be playing them in the league anyway.”
Another added: “Is that the best the club can do.”
A third stated: “Poor pre-season line up, get a team that would sell the away end for one of the games to get some cash in.”
Reasoning behind pre-season games
The Gazette understands Blackpool had been on the lookout for more glamorous pre-season ties, against either higher league opposition or someone from abroad, but struggled logistically due to the EFL’s staggered start dates.
League One and League Two both get underway between August 1 and 3, while the Championship kicks off the weekend after that. Meanwhile, the Premier League only begins on August 15.
Elsewhere, it was always the Seasiders’ intention to use their trip to Spain just as a training camp to get the players up to speed, rather than an opportunity to schedule a friendly.
