New Blackpool coach relishing reunion with ex-Birmingham City boss

Stephen Clemence has shared his thoughts on joining Steve Bruce’s backroom staff at Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s new first-team coach Stephen Clemence is hopeful he can enjoy some more special moments working under Steve Bruce.

The 47-year-old, who has worked as a manager for both Gillingham and Barrow in recent years, was added to the Seasiders’ backroom staff earlier this week - filling the role left by Richard Keogh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clemence has a long running relationship with Bruce as both a player and a coach.

After working under him for several years during his time at Birmingham City, he has followed the current Blackpool boss to several clubs since hanging up his boots, including Sunderland, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Prior to their current reunion at Bloomfield Road, the pair had last been together at West Brom.

“It’s great to be back in the game and to be working alongside the gaffer, the rest of the staff and the players,” Clemence told the Seasiders’ in-house media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve both played and worked alongside the gaffer for a number of years now, and have enjoyed some great moments, not least the three promotions we have shared.

“I’m really happy to be joining Blackpool and looking forward to the future.”

Clemence comes in alongside Steve Agnew, Stephen Dobbie - who have both been in place in their current positions since September.

Your next story from the Gazette: Reasoning behind Blackpool's pre-season games - and why alternatives weren't possible.