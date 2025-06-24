New Blackpool coach relishing reunion with ex-Birmingham City boss
Blackpool’s new first-team coach Stephen Clemence is hopeful he can enjoy some more special moments working under Steve Bruce.
The 47-year-old, who has worked as a manager for both Gillingham and Barrow in recent years, was added to the Seasiders’ backroom staff earlier this week - filling the role left by Richard Keogh.
Clemence has a long running relationship with Bruce as both a player and a coach.
After working under him for several years during his time at Birmingham City, he has followed the current Blackpool boss to several clubs since hanging up his boots, including Sunderland, Aston Villa and Newcastle.
Prior to their current reunion at Bloomfield Road, the pair had last been together at West Brom.
“It’s great to be back in the game and to be working alongside the gaffer, the rest of the staff and the players,” Clemence told the Seasiders’ in-house media.
“I’ve both played and worked alongside the gaffer for a number of years now, and have enjoyed some great moments, not least the three promotions we have shared.
“I’m really happy to be joining Blackpool and looking forward to the future.”
Clemence comes in alongside Steve Agnew, Stephen Dobbie - who have both been in place in their current positions since September.
