By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 17:30 BST

Stephen Clemence has joined Steve Bruce’s backroom staff at Blackpool as first-team coach.

Blackpool have announced Stephen Clemence as the newest member of Steve Bruce’s backroom staff.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder replaces Richard Keogh in the first-team coaching role following the 38-year-old’s move to Barnsley last month.

Clemence comes in alongside Steve Agnew, Stephen Dobbie - who have both been in place in their current positions since September.

The 47-year-old has a long running relationship with Bruce as both a player and a coach.

After working under him for several years during his time at Birmingham City, he has followed the current Seasiders boss to several clubs since hanging up his boots, including Sunderland, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Prior to their current reunion at Bloomfield Road, the pair had last worked together at West Brom.

Since then, Clemence has taken on his own managerial opportunities, with the first coming with Gillingham in 2023.

After losing his job at Priestfield Stadium last summer, the ex-Blues man took over at Barrow, but departed the Cumbrian outfit back in January.

