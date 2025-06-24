Transfer gossip - Ex-Wrexham and Salford City defender linked with Blackpool move

Ex-Wrexham and Salford City defender Theo Vassell has been linked with a move to Blackpool.

Blackpool have been linked with a move for former Barrow centre back Theo Vassell.

The Seasiders have already made two defensive additions in preparation for the 2025/26 League One season, with Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe both making the move to Bloomfield Road within 24 hours of each other earlier this month.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke claims Steve Bruce’s side are now considering a move for Vassell - who is available as a free agent as he approaches the end of his contract at Holker Street.

Blackpool’s new first-team coach Stephen Clemence knows the 28-year-old having worked with him during his in charge of the Bluebirds last season, with his admiration cited as the reason behind the interest from the Fylde Coast outfit.

Vassell’s career so far

Theo Vassell (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Vassell, who was in Stoke City’s youth ranks, started his senior career under former Seasiders assistant David Dunn at Oldham Athletic, but didn’t make a competitive appearance during his time at Boundary Park.

It was a similar story for the defender after making the move to Walsall, but two loan spells with Chester did allow him to pick up some minutes.

After impressing with Gateshead in the National League during the 2017/18 season, he was handed another opportunity in the EFL with Port Vale - whom he featured 22 times for during his singular season with the club.

Following a stint with Macclesfield Town, he dropped back down to non-league to join Wrexham in 2020, making 31 appearances while at the Racecourse Ground.

Salford City proved to be the first club where Vassell was able to cement his place over a number of years.

After initially joining the Greater Manchester outfit under Gary Bowyer on a short-term deal in 2021, Vassell went on to feature in 115 games for the The Ammies, before departing last summer.

Throughout the last 12 months, the 28-year-old has been able to continue to play regularly, featuring 39 times during his singular campaign with Barrow.

