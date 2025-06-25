Brandon Khela’s new club has been confirmed - after being linked with the likes of Blackpool and Lincoln City in recent weeks.

Blackpool-linked midfielder Brandon Khela has completed a move to Peterborough United.

The 20-year-old has penned a four-year deal at the Weston Homes Stadium, after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Birmingham City for his services.

After rising through the Blue’s youth ranks, Khela made eight senior appearances for the midlands outfit, as well as picking up experience out on loan with Ross County and Bradford City in the last couple of seasons.

Both the Seasiders and Lincoln City were reportedly interested in signing the youngster themselves, but it is the Posh who have come out on top.

George Honeyman (Photographer David Horton/CameraSport) | CameraSport - David Horton

Despite seeing Khela go elsewhere, Blackpool will be delighted with the business they have been able to get over the line to boost their midfield, with George Honeyman joining as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Millwall.

The 30-year-old has penned a two-year-deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, as he joins Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe through the doors at Bloomfield Road this summer.

Discussing the reasons behind his Seasiders move, Honeyman told the club’s in-house media: “It feels surreal to be here and be a Blackpool player.

"The club has made me feel wanted so much. The gaffer has played a huge part in that. I was lucky to train under him a little bit when I was a young lad making my way through at Sunderland and he's someone I've always admired.

"I can't wait to work with him here at this great Club and get playing in front of the Tangerine Army."

Honeyman’s career so far

George Honeyman (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Honeyman is a product of the Sunderland academy, and made his senior debut for the club in an FA Cup fixture back in 2015.

In the same year, he was loaned out to Gateshead in the National League, featuring nine times for the Heed in total.

The midfielder continued to progress at the Stadium of Light, and was named as the Black Cats’ captain at the age of 23.

After making 97 first-team appearances for the North East outfit, he headed for the exit door in 2019, joining Hull City.

During his time at the MKM Stadium, Honeyman featured 127 times for the Tigers in total, scoring 10 goals and providing 23 assists during that time, as well as helping the East Yorkshire club to promotion from League One in 2021.

Since 2022, the 30-year-old has been with Millwall, where he has featured regularly.

Across his three seasons at the Den, he has made 117 outings for the Lions, which includes 40 outings in the Championship last season.

