Blackpool complete signing of Millwall man with League One winning experience

George Honeyman has completed a move to Blackpool - and will link up with his new teammates later this week.

Blackpool have completed the signing of George Honeyman to boost their midfield options.

The 30-year-old has penned a two-year-deal with the Seasiders, with an option for an additional 12 months, as he makes the move to the Fylde Coast as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Millwall.

Honeyman joins Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe through the doors at Bloomfield Road, with the defensive duo announced earlier this month after their respective exits from Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday.

All three will report to Squires Gate on Thursday as pre-season gets underway for the Blackpool squad with gym work and testing, before a weeks-long training camp in Spain.

The addition of a new midfield option will help to create further competition for Albie Morgan and Lee Evans - who were the main central pair for Steve Bruce following his appointment last September.

Honeyman’s career so far

George Honeyman (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Honeyman is a product of the Sunderland academy, and made his senior debut for the club in an FA Cup fixture back in 2015.

In the same year, he was loaned out to Gateshead in the National League, featuring nine times for the Heed in total.

The midfielder continued to progress at the Stadium of Light, and was named as the Black Cats’ captain at the age of 23.

After making 97 first-team appearances for the North East outfit, he headed for the exit door in 2019, joining Hull City.

During his time at the MKM Stadium, Honeyman featured 127 times for the Tigers in total, scoring 10 goals and providing 23 assists during that time, as well as helping the East Yorkshire club to promotion from League One in 2021.

Since 2022, the 30-year-old has been with Millwall, where he has featured regularly.

Across his three seasons at the Den, he has made 117 outings for the Lions, which includes 40 outings in the Championship last season.

