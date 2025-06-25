Blackpool’s newest addition George Honeyman has shared his first words after completing a move to Bloomfield Road.

George Honeyman states the way Blackpool made him feel was a defining factor behind his move to Bloomfield Road - as he sets out what he wants to achieve in Tangerine.

The 30-year-old has penned a two-year-deal with the Seasiders, with an option available for an additional 12 months, as he becomes the club’s third signing of the summer following the earlier arrivals of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe.

Honeyman, who previously won League One during his time with Hull City, makes the move to the Fylde Coast as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Millwall.

The Lions had offered the midfielder a new deal to remain at the Den, but Blackpool’s interest, plus the pull of playing under Steve Bruce, convinced him to relocate to the North West.

While Honeyman has opted to drop down from the Championship to represent the Seasiders, he’s hoping to be back in the second tier this time next year - alongside his new teammates.

“It’s super exciting, we’re going to be super competitive - there’s a reason why a manager like Steve Bruce is in League One, and that’s because he knows he can get promoted, and that’s ultimately why I’m here,” he said.

“I’m here to get us promoted, I want to be playing in the Championship with Blackpool.

“I didn’t really need convincing about the project when Steve Bruce is ringing me everyday to tell me how much he wants me and what we can do as a club. It didn’t take too much convincing on that side of things.

“I know we’re going to be competitive, and the faith they’ve shown in me is fantastic - I’m looking forward to repaying it.”

The Bruce factor

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Honeyman’s career started with Sunderland, where he rose through the ranks to feature in 97 senior games - alongside captaining the club.

While the ex-Black Cats skipper has never played under Bruce directly, he remembers observing him from afar during the 64-year-old’s time in charge at the Stadium of Light between 2009 and 2011.

The midfielder admits the experienced coach’s approach to signing him made the decision to join Blackpool an easy one.

“It’s a bit surreal,” he added.

“I remember being 16-years-old, being a scholar, and going to train with the Sunderland first-team when they were in the Premier League. I saw how he commanded all of these international players, and how much respect they had for him.

“The fact that after 1,000 games, he’s still got the hunger and desire to ring me in his off-season to make me be a part of his football club to get promoted - that goes a hell of a long way.

“It’s something I really appreciate. The older you get, the more you see that in football that’s not normal. I can’t wait to repay that faith.

“How can it not make you feel good? I know a lot of people that have played for him, and I don’t think anyone’s got a bad word to say about him. He’s obviously a huge factor behind why I joined the football club, and I can’t wait to get started and be part of a squad that he’s leading.

“He’s a household name. No one had to convince me that playing for Steve Bruce was going to be a fantastic thing. He’s got an aura about him, and a vast amount of experience. If he’s in League One, then it’s because he knows he can get promoted.”

Considerations before completing Blackpool move

George Honeyman (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

After joining Millwall in 2022, Honeyman featured 117 times for the South East London club - which includes 40 appearances in the Championship last season.

The 30-year-old admits his decision to depart the Den wasn’t a simple one, but the prospect of a move to Bloomfield Road had been in the works for a while.

“It’s been over a decent length of time - it probably got delayed a little bit because I got married and went on my honeymoon,” he explained.

“If I couldn’t promise my wife two-and-a-bit weeks of just me and her, then it might’ve been over before it started.

“The first nine days were quite easy because we were on a safari and I had no internet so that was bliss, but when I ended up getting to our last hotel which had Wifi, I don’t think I enjoyed those couple of days as much.

“It’s obviously a big decision in your life and your career, and you’ve got to feel comfortable with what you’re doing.

“I had a lot to weigh up, because I was happy at Millwall, and we were happy down in London, so it needed something big for us to move.

“As I say, the desire to get me to this football club was huge - and my gut feeling was that this was the right thing to do. I couldn’t be happier with my decision.

“I was still performing in the Championship so it’s not like I’m dropping off, and I know I’m good enough to play another 40-odd games this year.

“What felt like a need from Blackpool to get me here really resonated. When I got married, a lot of things changed in my life, and I realised how many people are close to me and how many people support me. I thought ‘if I have this in my personal life, why would I sacrifice that in my work life.’

“The way the manager and the club has made me feel every time I’ve spoken to them has been phenomenal, and I can’t wait to prove them right.”

