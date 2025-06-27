What we spotted from Blackpool's opening day of pre-season

Blackpool’s pre-season is underway as Steve Bruce’s prepare for the 2025/26 campaign.

The Blackpool squad reported back to Squires Gate on Thursday as their pre-season schedule got underway.

Steve Bruce’s side took part in gym work and testing, with the club documenting the various activities that took place.

At the weekend, the team will head to Spain to continue their preparations with a week-long training camp.

A Blackpool XI will get a first taste of match action against Squires Gate on July 5, before the full first-team take on AFC Fylde at Mill Farm seven days later.

Further friendlies come against West Brom, Salford City and Doncaster Rovers ahead of the League One opener against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road on August 2.

Day one of pre-season

Fraser Horsfall | Blackpool FC

On social media, the Seasiders filmed the players taking part in a number of activities as part of their testing.

This included gym work, with one clip showing Michael Ihiekwe getting used to his new surroundings, while another featured Olly Casey accidentally temporarily breaking one of the machines.

The squad, who were split into two groups for the day, also did some running out on the grass.

Alongside Ihiekwe, fellow new signings Fraser Horsfall, George Honeyman and Niall Ennis were also in attendance.

Kouassi continuing his recovery

Kylian Kouassi (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Among the players doing some work was Kylian Kouassi - who will be looking for a big pre-season back at Squires Gate.

The striker spent time on loan with Salford City in League Two last season, but saw his stint at the Peninsula Stadium cut short by a hamstring injury.

Like last summer, the 22-year-old will be looking to continue his recovery to get himself in a position to start at the beginning of the new campaign.

Lyons ready to go

Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons is another player who will be looking for a big summer, and could be seen doing work alongside his teammates on day one of pre-season.

Having suffered an ACL injury in February 2024, the defender only made his return to action in a game against Bristol Rovers at the beginning of last month.

Prior to that, he had been back in training for a while, so should be ready to hit the ground running after a couple of friendlies.

New facilities

Progress is being made at Blackpool's Squires Gate (Credit: Blackpool FC) | Blackpool FC

A number of improvements have been made to Squires Gate over the summer, with additions including new sports science and physiotherapy facilities, alongside a kitchen.

A gallery from day one of pre-season showcased the players having a look at the added features themselves.

