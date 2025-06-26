The fixtures for the 2025/26 League One season have been revealed.

Blackpool have discovered their fixtures for the 2025/26 League One campaign.

The Seasiders will be looking to improve on their displays from recent times, with the club failing to reach the play-off in their first two attempts since being relegated from the Championship.

Following last season’s ninth place finish, there have already been some major changes at Bloomfield Road.

Several notable players have been allowed to depart at the end of their contracts, while four new faces have been added to the squad - with Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman and Niall Ennis all joining so far.

This summer is Steve Bruce’s first in charge of Blackpool, after the 64-year-old was handed the head coach’s role back in September.

While there were highs and lows on the pitch during the experienced manager’s first seven months at the helm, it was still clear what he was working towards, following a complete change in system from the one previously utilised by Neil Critchley.

Opening day

Bloomfield Road

The Seasiders will start the new campaign at Bloomfield Road against Stevenage on August 2.

Blackpool’s last opening game at home was a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion back in 2023.

Christmas period

A period that supporters tend to look at first is between Christmas and New Year.

The Seasiders are back on the Fylde Coast on Boxing Day for the first time in a number of years, as they welcome Doncaster Rovers at Bloomfield Road.

Meanwhile, Bruce’s side will then face Rotherham United at home in their final outing of 2025, before travelling to Port Vale on New Year’s Day.

Easter football

Seasiders supporters enjoyed their Good Friday trip to the Lamex Stadium last season

Easter is the other period where matches come in quick succession.

On Good Friday, Blackpool welcome Exeter City to Bloomfield Road, before travelling to the Lamex Stadium to face Stevenage on Easter Monday.

Final day

The Select Car Leasing Stadium

All three EFL divisions will end their regular seasons on the weekend of May 2/3, with the Seasiders’ final game coming against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The last time the club finished the campaign in Berkshire, a 3-2 defeat cost them a spot in the play-offs.

Local games

Toughsheet Community Stadium

Despite being the only League One team in Lancashire itself, Blackpool still have some juicy North West fixtures to look forward to.

Bruce’s side welcome Bolton Wanderers to Bloomfield Road on August 30, before travelling to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on February 21.

As for Wigan Athletic - Ryan Lowe’s side take on the Seasiders at the Brick Community Stadium on December 20, and visit the Fylde Coast on March 7.

New teams

Cardiff City Stadium

There’s a number of new teams for Blackpool to come up against in this season’s third tier.

From those coming down from the Championship: Cardiff City (November 8 - H, March 21 - A), Luton Town (September 6 - H, January 31 - A), Plymouth Argyle (August 23 - A, February 14 - H).

Meanwhile, the fixtures against the teams promoted from League Two are as follows: Doncaster Rovers (December 26 - H, March 14 - A), Port Vale (January 1 - A, March 17 - H), Bradford City (September 27 - A, January 4 - H), AFC Wimbledon (October 4 - H, January 10 -A).

Full fixture list

August 2 - Stevenage (H)

August 9 - Exeter City (A)

August 16 - Huddersfield Town (H)

August 19 - Mansfield Town (A)

August 23 - Plymouth Argyle (A)

August 30 - Bolton Wanderers (H)

September 6 - Luton Town (H)

September 13 - Northampton Town (A)

September 20 - Barnsley (H)

September 27 - Bradford City (A)

October 4 - AFC Wimbledon (H)

October 11 - Stockport County (A)

October 18 - Wycombe Wanderers (H)

October 25 - Peterborough United (A)

November 8 - Cardiff City (H)

November 15 - Burton Albion (A)

November 22 - Leyton Orient (A)

November 29 - Reading (H)

December 9 - Rotherham United (A)

December 13 - Lincoln City (H)

December 20 - Wigan Athletic (A)

December 26 - Doncaster Rovers (H)

December 29 - Rotherham United (H)

January 1 - Port Vale (A)

January 4 - Bradford City (H)

January 10 - AFC Wimbledon (A)

January 17 - Barnsley (A)

January 24 - Northampton Town (H)

January 27 - Stockport County (H)

January 31 - Luton Town (A)

February 7 - Huddersfield Town (A)

February 14 - Plymouth Argyle (H)

February 17 - Mansfield Town (H)

February 21 - Bolton Wanderers (A)

February 28 - Lincoln City (A)

March 7 - Wigan Athletic (H)

March 14 - Doncaster Rovers (A)

March 17 - Port Vale (H)

March 21 - Cardiff City (A)

March 28 - Burton Albion (H)

April 3 - Exeter City (H)

April 6 - Stevenage (A)

April 11 - Peterborough United (H)

April 18 - Wycombe Wanderers (A)

April 25 - Leyton Orient (H)

May 2 - Reading (A)

