Steve Bruce has explained why Blackpool felt it was important to bring Niall Ennis back to Bloomfield Road this summer.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is hopeful Niall Ennis can build on the short-term impact had at Bloomfield Road last season.

The striker has rejoined the Seasiders on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee from Stoke City, after proving to be a success on loan after his initial arrival back in January.

Following his seven goals in 19 League One appearances for Blackpool, Bruce now expects the 26-year-old to produce strong output across a full season on the Fylde Coast.

“We are delighted to welcome Niall back to Blackpool on a permanent basis,” he told the club’s in-house media.

“He hit the ground running for us last season, making a real impact at the top end of the pitch with some memorable goals. We look forward to seeing him back in action and seeing what he can do over the course of an entire season.”

Ennis has penned a two-year deal with the Seasiders, while the club also holds an option for an additional 12 months.

The forward becomes Blackpool’s fourth signing of the summer, with Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe and George Honeyman all joining on free transfers.

Ennis shares delight

Niall Ennis

In his own club interview, the former Blackburn Rovers and Plymouth Argyle man admitted he was delighted to return to Bloomfield Road on a permanent basis.

“It’s hard to put into words what this means, I’m so happy to be here,” he said.

“To be somewhere you are wanted, by both the club and the supporters, is such a great feeling. I really enjoyed being here last season – the group we had, the staff and of course the fans – it made it all very special.

“I can’t wait for pre-season now and get ready for what we all hope will be a successful season.”

