Niall Ennis has shared his first words since completing a permanent move to Blackpool.

Niall Ennis states he’s delighted to be back somewhere he feels wanted after his move to Blackpool was confirmed.

The striker has returned to Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee from Stoke City, after enjoying a successful loan spell in Tangerine during the second half of last season.

In 19 League One outings for the Seasiders, the 26-year-old was on hand with seven goals, as he built on his past good form in the third tier.

Discussing his desire to return to Blackpool, Ennis told the club’s in-house media: “It’s hard to put into words what this means. I’m so happy to be here.

“To be somewhere you are wanted, by both the club and the supporters, is such a great feeling. I really enjoyed being here last season – the group we had, the staff and of course the fans – it made it all very special.

“I can’t wait for pre-season now and get ready for what we all hope will be a successful season.”

Ennis’ career

Niall Ennis

The forward started his professional career with Wolves, where he made one senior outing, as well as heading out on loan to Shrewsbury, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion - where he picked up his first taste of life in League One.

After only appearing once for the Salop, his stint at the Eco-Power Stadium provided him with a real opportunity in the third tier.

In 29 outings for Rovers, he scored six goals and provided four assists in total. His time with Burton wasn’t as positive, and he departed Wolves permanently in 2021, joining Plymouth Argyle - which produced his most fruitful spell in front of goal.

In his first two seasons at Home Park, he scored 10 times and chipped in with five assists in 49 games.

It was Ennis’ third campaign that saw him enjoy his best year to date, with 12 goals and six assists under his belt in 38 League One outings.

Ennis earned himself a move to Blackburn Rovers in 2023, leaving Plymouth with 24 goals and 12 assists in 97 appearances in total across all competitions.

During his singular campaign at Ewood Park, he only managed 13 games, and made the move to Stoke last year, where his struggles continued.

His only goal during his time at the bet365 Stadium came in the FA Cup back in January, with the former England youth international scoring the winner in extra time in a 2-1 victory away to Sunderland.

