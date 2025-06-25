Blackpool forward makes League One switch month on from surprise decision

Jake Beesley’s time with Blackpool has come to an end - with the forward making the move to Burton Albion.

Blackpool have confirmed the departure of Jake Beesley - just over a month on from activating a one-year option in the striker’s contract.

The decision to trigger the additional 12 months in the 27-year-old’s deal was one of the biggest surprises of the Seasiders’ retained list announcement at the beginning of May, but it has now allowed the Fylde Coast outfit to pick up a fee for his services rather than lose him on a free.

Beesely will remain in League One next season, after joining Burton Albion for an undisclosed figure.

The move to the Pirelli Stadium will see him play under former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer - who would’ve seen a lot of the forward while commentating for BBC Radio Lancashire before taking on the role with the Brewers last December.

With his CV including stints with the likes of Chesterfield, Salford City and Rochdale, Beesley made the move to Bloomfield Road back in 2022, and was on hand with 16 goals in 77 appearances throughout his time in Tangerine.

During the 2023/24 campaign, he was the Seasiders’ second-top scorer, with his knack of being a physical presence in the box proving useful at times.

Meanwhile, last season he was unable to feature regularly under Bruce, as well as enduring a number of months on the sidelines with injury.

Latest on Pennington

Matthew Pennington

Another Blackpool who is close to an official Bloomfield Road departure is Matthew Pennington - whose contract expires next week.

Talks between the defender and the Seasiders have been ongoing since the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 30-year-old had made it clear he was assessing other options, as he searched for regular game time - which he wasn’t guaranteed on the Fylde Coast.

Following the defensive additions of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe, it looked even more likely that Pennington’s future would be away from Blackpool.

The Gazette understands that the centre back is now close to securing a deal elsewhere, which would see him depart Bloomfield Road as a free agent.

