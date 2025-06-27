Fans have been reacting to Blackpool’s fixtures for the 2025/26 season.

Blackpool fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the Seasiders’ fixtures and cup draws for the 2025/26 campaign.

Steve Bruce’s side will start the League One season at home to Stevenage on August 2, while their first away game comes against Exeter City at St James Park the following weekend.

Over the Christmas period, Blackpool are at Bloomfield Road - with both Doncaster Rovers (December 26) and Rotherham United (December 29) travelling to the Fylde Coast. The club will then start 2026 on the road with a trip to Port Vale on New Year’s Day.

The regular campaign comes to a close against Reading on May 2 - in what will be a repeat of the Seasiders’ final game in 2024.

Boxing Day stands out to fans

Blackpool's last Boxing Day home game was back in 2019 (Photographer Stephen White/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Stephen White

Supporters were quick to comment on a number of standout features from the fixture list.

One wrote: “Yes, home on Boxing Day for the first time in years.”

Another added: “Boxing Day home game.... Yessssssssss.”

A third stated: “We’re at home on Boxing Day, that is a rarity.”

‘Not Reading’

Blackpool endured disappointment the last time they finished a season at Reading (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

While fans were happy to be at home over Christmas, there was less enthusiasm for the trip to Reading on the final day.

The last time the club finished the campaign in Berkshire, a 3-2 defeat cost them a spot in the play-offs.

One noted: “Good home game to start off with. Pants away game to finish off with.”

Another added: “Reading away on the last day of the season again!”

A third agreed: “Reading away for the last game again, grim.”

Tough start

Supporters also admitted that they didn’t expect a straightforward start to the season.

After the opening games against Stevenage and Exeter, there’s also home meetings with Huddersfield Town (August 16) and Bolton Wanderers (August 30) and trips to Mansfield Town (August 19) and Plymouth Argyle (August 23) in the first month.

“I expect three of the teams we play in August to be top 6. Hope we can start off strong,” one fan stated.

A second added: “Some big games to start the season. Bolton, Plymouth and Huddersfield are all teams that are expected to be challenging.”

EFL Cup draw

EFL Cup (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Elsewhere, Blackpool have been drawn against Port Vale in the first round of the EFL Cup, with the two teams meeting at Bloomfield Road on the week commencing August 11.

Darren Moore’s side earned promotion back to the third tier last season, and have recently added former Blackpool fullback Jordan Gabriel to their ranks.

Meanwhile, ex-loanee George Byers is also currently part of the Valiants squad.

Reacting to the tie, one fan wrote: “That was an anti-climax.”

Another agreed, adding sarcastically: “Thriller.”

Full fixture list

August 2 - Stevenage (H)

August 9 - Exeter City (A)

August 16 - Huddersfield Town (H)

August 19 - Mansfield Town (A)

August 23 - Plymouth Argyle (A)

August 30 - Bolton Wanderers (H)

September 6 - Luton Town (H)

September 13 - Northampton Town (A)

September 20 - Barnsley (H)

September 27 - Bradford City (A)

October 4 - AFC Wimbledon (H)

October 11 - Stockport County (A)

October 18 - Wycombe Wanderers (H)

October 25 - Peterborough United (A)

November 8 - Cardiff City (H)

November 15 - Burton Albion (A)

November 22 - Leyton Orient (A)

November 29 - Reading (H)

December 9 - Rotherham United (A)

December 13 - Lincoln City (H)

December 20 - Wigan Athletic (A)

December 26 - Doncaster Rovers (H)

December 29 - Rotherham United (H)

January 1 - Port Vale (A)

January 4 - Bradford City (H)

January 10 - AFC Wimbledon (A)

January 17 - Barnsley (A)

January 24 - Northampton Town (H)

January 27 - Stockport County (H)

January 31 - Luton Town (A)

February 7 - Huddersfield Town (A)

February 14 - Plymouth Argyle (H)

February 17 - Mansfield Town (H)

February 21 - Bolton Wanderers (A)

February 28 - Lincoln City (A)

March 7 - Wigan Athletic (H)

March 14 - Doncaster Rovers (A)

March 17 - Port Vale (H)

March 21 - Cardiff City (A)

March 28 - Burton Albion (H)

April 3 - Exeter City (H)

April 6 - Stevenage (A)

April 11 - Peterborough United (H)

April 18 - Wycombe Wanderers (A)

April 25 - Leyton Orient (H)

May 2 - Reading (A)

