Blackpool discover EFL Cup first round opponent - with likes of Preston North End and Rotherham United facing lower league opposition
Blackpool will face Port Vale in the first round of the EFL Cup.
Steve Bruce’s side will welcome the Valiants to Bloomfield Road on the week commencing August 11.
This will follow the Seasiders’ opening two League One fixtures against Stevenage and Exeter City respectively.
Port Vale earned promotion back to the third tier last season, and have recently added former Blackpool fullback Jordan Gabriel to their ranks.
Meanwhile, ex-loanee George Byers is also currently part of Darren Moore’s squad.
In this season’s EFL Cup there will be a preliminary round where Accrington Stanley welcome Oldham Athletic, and Barnet will take on Newport County.
Elsewhere in the first round, the standout ties in the Northern section include
Here’s the full first round draw:
Coventry V Luton Town
Bristol City V MK Dons
Bromley V Ipswich Town
Bristol Rovers V Cambridge United
Leyton Orient V Wycombe Wanderers
Watford V Norwich City
Charlton Athletic V Stevenage
Oxford United V Colchester United
Barnet or Newport County V Millwall
Cardiff City V Swindon Town
Gillingham V AFC Wimbledon
Northampton Town V Southampton
Cheltenham Town V Exeter City
Plymouth Argyle V QPR
Swansea City V Crawley
Portsmouth V Reading
Barrow V Preston North End
Grimsby Town V Shrewsbury Town
Blackpool V Port Vale
Salford City V Rotherham United
Harrogate Town V Lincoln City
Tranmere Rovers V Burton Albion
Stockport County V Crewe Alexandra
Huddersfield Town V Leicester City
Wrexham V Hull City
Birmingham City V Sheffield United
Stoke City V Walsall
Accrington Stanley or Oldham Athletic V Peterborough United
Blackburn Rovers V Bradford City
Middlesbrough V Doncaster Rovers
West Brom V Derby County
Bolton Wanderers V Sheffield Wednesday
Chesterfield V Mansfield
Barnsley V Fleetwood Town
Wigan Athletic V Notts County
Your next story from the Gazette: 'A long way' - New signing shares how Bruce act convinced him to join Blackpool.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.