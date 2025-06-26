The EFL Cup first round draw has taken place - with Blackpool handed an all League One tie.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool will face Port Vale in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Steve Bruce’s side will welcome the Valiants to Bloomfield Road on the week commencing August 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will follow the Seasiders’ opening two League One fixtures against Stevenage and Exeter City respectively.

Port Vale earned promotion back to the third tier last season, and have recently added former Blackpool fullback Jordan Gabriel to their ranks.

Meanwhile, ex-loanee George Byers is also currently part of Darren Moore’s squad.

In this season’s EFL Cup there will be a preliminary round where Accrington Stanley welcome Oldham Athletic, and Barnet will take on Newport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the first round, the standout ties in the Northern section include

Here’s the full first round draw:

Coventry V Luton Town

Bristol City V MK Dons

Bromley V Ipswich Town

Bristol Rovers V Cambridge United

Leyton Orient V Wycombe Wanderers

Watford V Norwich City

Charlton Athletic V Stevenage

Oxford United V Colchester United

Barnet or Newport County V Millwall

Cardiff City V Swindon Town

Gillingham V AFC Wimbledon

Northampton Town V Southampton

Cheltenham Town V Exeter City

Plymouth Argyle V QPR

Swansea City V Crawley

Portsmouth V Reading

Barrow V Preston North End

Grimsby Town V Shrewsbury Town

Blackpool V Port Vale

Salford City V Rotherham United

Harrogate Town V Lincoln City

Tranmere Rovers V Burton Albion

Stockport County V Crewe Alexandra

Huddersfield Town V Leicester City

Wrexham V Hull City

Birmingham City V Sheffield United

Stoke City V Walsall

Accrington Stanley or Oldham Athletic V Peterborough United

Blackburn Rovers V Bradford City

Middlesbrough V Doncaster Rovers

West Brom V Derby County

Bolton Wanderers V Sheffield Wednesday

Chesterfield V Mansfield

Barnsley V Fleetwood Town

Wigan Athletic V Notts County

Your next story from the Gazette: 'A long way' - New signing shares how Bruce act convinced him to join Blackpool.