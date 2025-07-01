Blackpool have enjoyed a positive transfer window on paper so far - but Steve Bruce states there’s still plenty of further improvements to make.

Steve Bruce states Blackpool are looking for another busy month in the transfer market before the League One season gets underway.

The Seasiders start the 2025/26 campaign at home to Stevenage on August 2, before heading to Exeter the following week for their first away game.

So far this summer there’s been five new arrivals at Bloomfield Road, as the Fylde Coast outfit look to improve on last season’s ninth place finish.

The club started their business with the defensive additions of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe at the beginning of June after the conclusion of their contracts with Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Following the defensive arrivals, the midfield was boosted by the arrival of ex-Millwall man George Honeyman, before striker Niall Ennis returned on a permanent deal after impressing on loan last season.

Goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli was the most-recent signing at the end of last week, with the ex-Wycombe Wanderers man filling a major hole.

Franco Ravizzoli | Blackpool FC

While Bruce enjoyed a break following the conclusion of the last campaign, he’s kept his eye on potential transfers, and expects a few more players to arrive before next month.

“It’s important to switch off to a degree, but I think I’ve spoken to David (Downes) and Dean (Hughes) probably every day,” he admitted.

“A lot of work has gone on, especially with them two, to get the five so far over the line. I couldn’t be more pleased with what we’ve done - to get Niall (Ennis) back and make him permanent, George Honeyman is going to be a big favourite, and the two centre halves do exactly what it says on the tin.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to add them. The goalkeeper has come in too. We’ve been busy in that department, but it hasn’t finished yet.

“They’re all first-choices, and we’ve had to work hard to beat off a few teams because the competition has been huge.

“We’ve had a busy summer so far, but we’ve still got a long way to go - with four or five to look at.

“All credit to the owner too, his ambitions have always been to take the club up and around the Championship. He’s given us a healthy budget to achieve it, so we’ve got to put that into practice. It’s difficult because there’s a lot of good teams, but I’m delighted with what we’ve done so far.

“It’s a smashing club, with a healthy environment to be around. What we’ve got to do now is put a squad of players together quickly to get them up and running to get ready for what’s going to be a big season.

“We’ve the four lads and the goalkeeper, and there’s still one or two that we’re persevering with, so we’ll see what happens in the next week or so.”

