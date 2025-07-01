WATCH - Take a behind-the-scenes look of Blackpool's Spanish training camp

The Blackpool squad are out in Spain on a pre-season training camp.

Blackpool are currently out in Spain getting up to speed in their first full week of pre-season training.

After returning to Squires Gate last Thursday to build their fitness and undergo testing, the Seasiders headed overseas at the weekend for a warm weather camp.

During their time in Europe so far, Steve Bruce’s squad have faced temperatures of over 40 degrees.

Training has taken place in the morning and at night, with the later session on Monday night providing the Gazette with an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look - which you can watch HERE.

The session certainly proved gruelling in the hot temperatures. After a run to start proceedings, a number of warm-up and running drills continued before an 11 v 11 match.

Pre-season friendly schedule

Blackpool’s final pre-season friendly is set to come away to Doncaster Rovers

A Blackpool XI will then kick off the Seasiders schedule of friendlies with a fixture against North West Counties League Division One North Squires Gate on Saturday (K.O. 3pm).

The following week on July 12, the full senior squad will get their first taste of action as they take on AFC Fylde at Mill Farm (K.O. 3pm).

Bruce’s side then return to Bloomfield Road on July 19, as they welcome West Brom (K.O. 3pm), before travelling to the Peninsula Stadium on July 22 to face Salford City.

In their final scheduled game ahead of the new season, Blackpool will take on fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

