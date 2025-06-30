Blackpool defender Andy Lyons pinpoints his targets after a tough 18 months - as he reflects on the Seasiders’ pre-season camp in Spain so far.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Lyons admits he’s got a big pre-season ahead for Blackpool as he looks to prove himself to Steve Bruce following his lengthy battle on the sidelines.

The defender suffered an ACL injury in February 2024, and only made his return to action off the bench in the final game of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyons states the minutes he picked up against Bristol Rovers at Bloomfield Road was vital for him, and provided him with a much-needed boost heading into an important summer.

“It’s a big pre-season for me,” he said.

“Obviously being out for so long, it was difficult - it was really tough. It’s time for me to put my stamp down and show the gaffer what I can do.

“Last season, I was injured when we went away to Spain, and it was difficult watching on as the team trained every day while I was at the side doing my own stuff. This year it’s a lot better being with the group. Hopefully I can perform well in the game.

“I feel like I’m in really good condition. The staff behind the scenes have been great with me in the off-season and have given me a clear plan to work with. I feel like I’ve coped well with the runs and I’m looking forward to the matches again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s interesting, it’s my fourth season, so I’ve been here long enough, I’ve seen managers come and go. I want to put my own stamp down, and hopefully the gaffer likes what he sees. It’s up to me to put in good performances.

“When the manager came in, a lot of the players showed what they were about on the first day, while for me I was still doing my rehab. He’s been great with me, and has really helped me. He’s never pushed or forced me into stuff I didn’t want to do - they’ve been really patient, and I appreciate that.

“Coming on in the last game of the season was brilliant for me. It was more so for a mental point of view for me to get back on the pitch.

“Nearly being a footballer again was the hardest part for me. When you don’t play for that long, you lose that sense that you are a footballer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaffer was great, so I’m really grateful to him for giving me those minutes. It just pushed me on, it was a big moment for me.

“The off-season came at the right time - it meant I could have a break, because the rehab was relentless. I was there all last summer, so it was nice to get a break to come back fresh.

“Before my injury I was really enjoying my football, so I think it’s time for me to kick on again. I’m at a stage where I want to play matches.”

Spain, roommate and UNO

Lyons states he’s enjoying the Seasiders’ camp out in Spain so far, where the squad have been put through their paces in the hot conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been really good, it’s always nice to get away with the group - you always get closer as a team when you’re with each other every minute of the day,” he added.

“It’s been really warm but it’s been really good for us physically to get our runs in, in this weather.

“Me and Olly (Casey) are together, we’ve formed a good partnership. We’re both on the same wavelength, in bed at a reasonable time and up at a reasonable time; maybe he’s a bit late getting down. We’ve been playing UNO. I lost three games out of three yesterday.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool's monster opening month of away trips - and how far they'll travel.