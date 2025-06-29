Blackpool new boy makes admission on potential role amid competition with others

Blackpool’s new midfield addition George Honeyman discusses where he hopes to fit in for the Seasiders next season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Honeyman states he’s looking forward to finding his place in Blackpool’s existing midfield after making the move to Bloomfield Road last week.

The 30-year-old has penned a two-year-deal with the Seasiders, with an option for an additional 12 months, as he makes the move to the Fylde Coast as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honeyman will be looking to be a key contributor in the centre of the park for head coach Steve Bruce - who mainly opted with a partnership of Albie Morgan and Lee Evans last season.

“They’re two players who have been regulars for Blackpool - I’ve played against them both,” he said.

“They’re going to be huge assets for the club this year. Me coming in doesn’t mean that one of them will drop out because I can play a number of positions. If the three of us are playing, then I’m sure we’ll find a way to make it work.

“There’s a good squad here at Blackpool, and I’m sure there’ll be a few more good players coming in as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re going to be really competitive, and those two lads are going to be a huge part of it.”

League One targets

George Honeyman | Blackpool

Honeyman previously tasted League One success during his time with Hull City, with the Tigers finishing top of the third tier back in 2021.

The new Blackpool man admits the club is looking to finish as high as possible next season, and aren’t too fussy about how they achieve their goals.

“Listen, you’d like to get automatic because you get a couple of extra weeks off, but as long as we’re a Championship football club next year, then I’m not fussy how it comes,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve got to be relentless and you’ve got to be consistent. There will be dips throughout the season, but it’s about how we manage those. It’s my job to make each other better.”

Your next story from the Gazette: 'A long way' - New signing shares how Bruce act convinced him to join Blackpool.