The four areas Blackpool should look to next following fifth signing of the summer

There’s been plenty of transfer business at Bloomfield Road in the past week - with three new players joining Blackpool.

Blackpool have been busy in transfer market in recent times - with key additions being made to Steve Bruce’s squad.

Earlier this month, the Seasiders got their business started with the signings of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe to boost the club’s defensive options.

Since then, George Honeyman has been added to the midfield, Niall Ennis has returned on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell in Tangerine, and Franco Ravizzoli has joined the goalkeeping department.

Things have firmly started to take shape, with the League One season just over a month away, but there’s still plenty of work to do.

Here’s a look at the areas Blackpool should look to next:

Goalkeeper

Harry Tyrer

The signing of Ravizzoli was certainly required before the Seasiders headed out to Spain, as you can’t really have a training camp without a senior keeper, but that doesn’t mean that department is complete.

Ideally, the club probably needs to look for an equal for the Argentine to compete with.

Last year’s number one Harry Tyrer could easily spring to mind following his loan spell, or a search for another youngster for the top tier could also take place.

Right back

Odel Offiah | Getty Images

An area that certainly needs further recruitment is the right side of defence, with Jordan Gabriel departing at the end of his contract and Odel Offiah returning to Brighton & Hove Albion after his loan spell.

Bruce will have Andy Lyons next season, and he will be like a new signing following his lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury, but a further option is still required.

While the 24-year-old is more than equipped to be the club’s starting right back, on the back of such a long time on the sidelines, it’s going to be important to manage his workload, as well as giving him sufficient competition.

Left wing

CJ Hamilton

Back in January Bruce made it his mission to add more wide players to his squad. After moving away from Neil Critchley’s wing-back system, the head coach found his options limited beyond Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton.

Tom Bloxham was added, but ended up mainly playing up front when he was fit, while loanee Sammy Silvera was unable to have a real impact.

Ultimately, Sonny Carey became the standout left sided option, despite not being a natural wide player.

With the 24-year-old departing for Charlton Athletic, it’s a position that the Seasiders will once again need to recruit in.

Hamilton can play there and do a decent job, while Bloxham could also fill in, but you’d imagine finding a real natural for the role would be a priority.

Striker

Niall Ennis and Ashley Fletcher (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

With Niall Ennis coming back you’d imagine that Blackpool would only really need to add one further striker to their ranks this summer.

Ashley Fletcher enjoyed a good first season in Tangerine up front, while Bloxham could prove to be someone special based on his early promise before being hit by injury.

Kylian Kouassi is also back at Bloomfield Road following his loan spell with Salford, and could offer a different type of option.

You’d certainly imagine that the 22-year-old won’t be seen as the main back-up option to the others at the moment, and that there will be movement to get someone else in - and could perhaps be an area where the loan market is utilised.

