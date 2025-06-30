Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has his say on the number of Steve’s and Stephen’s in his Bloomfield Road backroom staff - and certainly sees the funny side.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Clemence’s arrival at Bloomfield Road as first-team coach earlier this month saw a Blackpool backroom staff quirk take another twist.

The 47-year-old was once again reunited with his former Birmingham City manager Steve Bruce, after filling the vacant position left by Richard Keogh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clemence has a long running relationship with the Seasiders boss as both a player and a coach - having also worked under him at the likes of Newcastle United and West Brom.

The arrival of the ex-Blues midfielder saw yet another Steve/Stephen added to Bruce’s staff, with Steve Agnew, Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks also part of the team.

When asked about the shared name in his backroom staff, the Blackpool head coach certainly saw the funny side.

“It’s quite remarkable, isn’t it,” Bruce said.

“I’ve never really asked them if any of them are a PH. I’m a PH - my real name is Stephen. My mother, god rest her soul, is the only one that ever called me Stephen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re called Steve or Stephen, then jump on board, you’re more than welcome to get a coaching job or whatever you want. You can do whatever you want here. By the end of my term here, everyone from the media department will have the name Steve or Stephen. Even the reporter will be called Steve.”

Bruce admits there’s no confusion at Squires Gate over which Steve someone is trying to talk.

“It’s Clem, Brucies, Aggers, Dobbs, Banksy,” he added.

“There’s no confusion. Nobody gets their first name. I get a few names, but not usually the first one.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool's monster opening month of away trips - and how far they'll travel.