Steve Bruce has his say on Blackpool coaching staff quirk following recent reunion with ex-Birmingham City and Newcastle United figure
Stephen Clemence’s arrival at Bloomfield Road as first-team coach earlier this month saw a Blackpool backroom staff quirk take another twist.
The 47-year-old was once again reunited with his former Birmingham City manager Steve Bruce, after filling the vacant position left by Richard Keogh.
Clemence has a long running relationship with the Seasiders boss as both a player and a coach - having also worked under him at the likes of Newcastle United and West Brom.
The arrival of the ex-Blues midfielder saw yet another Steve/Stephen added to Bruce’s staff, with Steve Agnew, Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks also part of the team.
When asked about the shared name in his backroom staff, the Blackpool head coach certainly saw the funny side.
“It’s quite remarkable, isn’t it,” Bruce said.
“I’ve never really asked them if any of them are a PH. I’m a PH - my real name is Stephen. My mother, god rest her soul, is the only one that ever called me Stephen.
“If you’re called Steve or Stephen, then jump on board, you’re more than welcome to get a coaching job or whatever you want. You can do whatever you want here. By the end of my term here, everyone from the media department will have the name Steve or Stephen. Even the reporter will be called Steve.”
Bruce admits there’s no confusion at Squires Gate over which Steve someone is trying to talk.
“It’s Clem, Brucies, Aggers, Dobbs, Banksy,” he added.
“There’s no confusion. Nobody gets their first name. I get a few names, but not usually the first one.”
Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool's monster opening month of away trips - and how far they'll travel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.