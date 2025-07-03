Former Blackpool youngster makes National League switch

Alex Lankshear has found a new club following his Blackpool exit.

Former Blackpool youngster Alex Lankshear has made the move to the National League following his Bloomfield Road departure.

It was announced at the beginning of May that the 22-year-old would leave the Seasiders at the end of his contract - which concluded earlier this week.

After spending time on loan in the fifth tier in recent years, the defender will return to non-league football with Boston United - penning a two-year deal with the Pilgrims.

Lankshear, who spent time in the Arsenal academy as a teenager, joined Blackpool from St Albans back in 2022.

At the end of his first season in Tangerine, he was handed his senior debut in a game away to Norwich City on the back of the club’s relegation from the Championship.

Since then, the left back has only managed one further competitive outing for the Seasiders - which came in the EFL Trophy at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign.

While he was not able to feature regularly at Bloomfield Road, he did pick up experience while on loan with Dorking Wanderers, Welling United and Ebbsfleet United in the last two years.

