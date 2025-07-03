Reports - Preston North End set to beat Charlton Athletic to ex-Blackpool loanee
Former Blackpool loanee Odel Offiah is reportedly set for a move to Preston North End.
The 22-year-old became a key player for the Seasiders last season, impressing at both centre back and right back during his stay in Tangerine.
In total, the Brighton & Hove Albion defender made 40 appearances in League One, and won plaudits from his manager Steve Bruce and beyond for the way he progressed.
Taking to social media at the conclusion of his loan spell in May, Offiah wrote: “Where do I start?! Firstly I want to say what a huge honour it was to play for Blackpool this season. Massive thank you to all the players, staff and everyone at the club who have supported me so much throughout the season.
“Last but not least, a special thank you to the fans for your tireless love and support you gave me, which I’ll never forget. UTMP.”
Ex-loanee set to join rivals
Offiah is now set to make a move back to Lancashire - but this time on a permanent deal to the Seasiders’ rivals Preston.
London-based reporter Richard Cawley reported the news on Thursday morning, with the Lilywhites believed to have seen off competition from elsewhere in the Championship
“Odeluga Offiah set to sign for Preston North End,” he wrote.
“Charlton had also been interested in the defender. Believe it is a permanent transfer from Brighton rather than a loan.”
