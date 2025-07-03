Blackpool 'disappointment' outlined following midfielder's Charlton Athletic decision

Sonny Carey left Blackpool last month after agreeing to join Charlton Athletic at the end of his contract with the Seasiders.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool were left disappointed after a ‘fantastic’ offer wasn’t enough to keep Sonny Carey at Bloomfield Road.

The 24-year-old had been with the Seasiders since 2021, having made the move to the Fylde Coast from non-league outfit Kings Lynn Town, following stints with Norwich United and Wroxham before that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time with the club, the midfielder made 133 appearances scoring 21 times - with eight of his goals coming in the second half of last season.

His best form in Tangerine came under current boss Steve Bruce, but coincided with the conclusion of his contract with Blackpool.

Despite putting a good offer on the table, the Seasiders were unable to keep hold of Carey - who opted to join recently-promoted Championship side Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal.

“There’s disappointment there,” said Blackpool sporting director David Downes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Steve put a lot of good work in, and showed a lot of faith in him. We made him what we all felt was a fantastic offer, and a really competitive one, but there’s the draw of the Championship.

“Every player wants to push themselves at the next level, and there’s one thing we can’t compete on is the division we play in.

“The money might be the same, and everything else, but it’s the one thing we can’t control now. The draw of the Championship was probably a bit too much for Sonny.”

Difficulty of battling against Championship interest

Sonny Carey (Photographer Shaun Brooks / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Shaun Brookes

Downes has also recently spoke about Blackpool’s determination to be ambitious in the transfer market to aid their hopes of a promotion push, but is aware of the hurdles that are in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re trying to be ambitious and work in different areas,” he stated.

“If an opportunity came up, me and the gaffer wouldn’t be shy about knocking on different people’s doors.

“They’re difficult to get over the line because of the difference between League One and Championship salaries. For a lot of players, as we found out with Sonny Carey, the draw of the Championship is huge, so convincing them to step down can be difficult as well. We’ve got to remain realistic.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool's monster opening month of away trips - and how far they'll travel.