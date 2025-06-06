Dan Grimshaw departed Blackpool less than 12 months ago for Plymouth Argyle - and has now made the move elsewhere.

Former Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw has joined Norwich City on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old departed the Seasiders last August, after making 96 appearances across a three-season spell on the Fylde Coast.

Despite enjoying a strong final campaign at Bloomfield Road, the ex-Manchester City youngster couldn’t continue that form with Plymouth Argyle - where he struggled on the whole.

After starting off as the Pilgrims’ first-choice keeper, Grimshaw ultimately ended up losing his place, with the last of his 22 outings for the Devon outfit coming back in January.

The move to Norwich sees the keeper link up with his former Lommel SK coach Liam Manning - who has recently been appointed head coach as Carrow Road following his successful spell with Bristol City.

Grimshaw’s past words on Manning

Liam Manning | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to the Gazette back in 2023, Grimshaw reflected on his time in Belgium playing under the now-Canaries coach.

“He gave me a chance in Belgium,” he explained.

“There were times there when it was really tough because it was the first time I had moved away but he was really good with me. We got on well- he’s a really good manager.

“It was the first time I had been in a first team environment properly, so I had to deal with the challenges of not playing at first and having difficult conversations with Liam.

“He was someone you could approach, similar to how the gaffer here is- it wasn’t always just about football either.

“He was English as well, and we were both away from family, so he helped me a lot.

“It was Covid while I was over there, so I didn’t get to experience it fully, but it was nice to be in a different culture. It was challenging, you couldn’t really see your family, but it did help me.

“Living completely alone, I had to learn how to cook- I didn’t have a signature dish, I kept it simple.”

