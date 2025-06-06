Reports - Out of contract Blackpool midfielder in talks with Derby County
Blackpool midfielder Sonny Carey is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with a Championship club.
The 24-year-old is coming to the end of his contract on the Fylde Coast, with his deal with the Seasiders officially expiring on June 30.
Since making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2021, he has made 133 appearances for the club, scoring 21 times - with eight of his goals coming in the second half of last season.
Under Steve Bruce, Carey was able to produce the best form of his career, but now looks set to start a new chapter elsewhere.
Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke reports that the former Kings Lynn man is in conversations with Derby County over a move to Pride Park as a free agent.
Blackpool have previously made it clear that they wanted to keep Carey, with a ‘handsome’ contract presented to him.
“The offer has gone to Sonny, that’s in his court now,” Bruce said following the Seasiders’ final game of the season.
“We’ll have to hear soon because if we’re going to be without then we’ll have to make plans. We hope that he stays, and that goes for two or three others who are in conversations.”
Pennington future
Matthew Pennington is the other Blackpool player whose future is still to be confirmed ahead of the conclusion of his contract next month.
The Gazette understands the defender is assessing his options as he searches for regular game time elsewhere, following a reduction in his role on the Fylde Coast last season.
With Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe both joining the Seasiders this week, that could be another factor on the verdict Pennington comes to.
