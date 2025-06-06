Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe have both been added to the Blackpool squad this week.

Blackpool fans have been sharing their views on the Seasiders’ start to the summer transfer window.

Since the start of the initial 10-day registration period on Sunday, Steve Bruce has seen two new players added to his squad.

Fraser Horsfall got the ball rolling, with the 28-year-old penning a four-year deal with the Seasiders following the expiry of his contract with Stockport County.

The centre back was part of the Hatters side that won promotion to League One, and featured 31 times in the third tier last season.

Meanwhile, he was quickly followed through the door by Michael Ihiekwe - who has signed a three-year deal after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Michael Ihiekwe has joined Blackpool | Blackpool FC

Throughout his career, the 32-year-old has won promotion to the Championship on four separate occasions.

The transfer window will temporarily close again on June 10, before fully re-opening six days later, before running until 7pm on September 1.

Fan reaction to Blackpool’s new signings

Fraser Horsfall | Blackpool FC

With two new players already through the doors at Bloomfield Road this summer, Blackpool fans have been sharing their thoughts on the club’s business so far.

Here’s some of the comments:

Freddy Abraham: “Get a good keeper behind them and we’re laughing.”

Garry Mollart: “If Steve (Bruce) has chosen (them), it’s the right decision for Blackpool.”

Gareth Gerrard: “The defence certainly needed strengthening due to goals conceded, especially from corners and set pieces. Hopefully experienced centre halves will help to erase soft goals.”

Susan Adams: “Two good signings. Now can we have a few more, including a couple of goalkeepers.”

Paul Berry: “Two brilliant signings, plus Andy Lyons back, defence just about sorted, although it would be good to get (Matthew) Pennington signed up. Just a good keeper behind a cracking squad of defenders, and yes I would be happy with Harry (Tyrer).”

Andy Smith: “It all starts with a good keeper. Without that we can't improve. With our two new defenders AND a decent keeper we'll always have a chance. A decent midfield playmaker and a couple of good strikers too, and we'll be up there challenging.”

Lee Blakeborough: “Great start.”

Alan Michael Taylor: “I think both signings up to now are shrewd and possible game changers on their own. It shows the club's intent and I am very happy with them. I think Steve Bruce and David Downes know what they are doing and I am certain we will see a few more exciting signings before too long.”

Mike Henry: “Great start. Let's keep the momentum with further quality coming in.”

Matthew J Holder: “Couldn't have realistically hoped for two better CB's tbf.”

