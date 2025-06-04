Steve Bruce has shared his thoughts on Blackpool’s latest addition - who has previously experienced League One promotion with Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states the club had to fight off interest from elsewhere to secure the signing of Michael Ihiekwe.

The defender will officially join the Seasiders at the beginning of next month following the conclusion of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday, after penning a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road.

Huddersfield Town and Port Vale were also linked with the 32-year-old, but it’s Blackpool who have come out on top in the battle to sign the four-time League One promotion winner.

“We are really pleased to have brought Michael in so early in the window, despite interest from elsewhere,” Bruce told the Seasiders’ in-house media.

“His CV speaks for itself with four promotions from this division already and we are hopeful this experience he has will help us reach our goals next season.”

Ihiekwe’s career so far

Michael Ihiekwe (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

After spending time in the academies of both Liverpool and Wolves, Ihiekwe’s first taste of senior was while on loan with Cheltenham Town in 2014 - making 13 appearances for the Robins in total.

The centre back departed Molineux permanently a few months later, and joined Tranmere Rovers.

After three years at Prenton Park, during which time he featured 123 times, he was signed by Rotherham United as a free agent in 2017.

While at the New York Stadium, Ihiekwe won promotion to the Championship on three occasions, and also enjoyed success in the EFL Trophy.

In 184 outings for the Millers, the defender was on hand with 14 goals and 10 assists.

Ihiekwe has been at Hillsborough since 2022, and won promotion to the Championship with the Owls via the League One play-offs in his first season with the club.

During the most-recent Championship campaign, he made 22 appearances in total, a become a key performer for Danny Röhl’s side from January onwards.

