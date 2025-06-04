Former Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt will be back in League One next season after joining newly-promoted Bradford City.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford City have added former Blackpool centre back Curtis Tilt to their ranks following their promotion to League One.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Valley Parade, and will officially join the Bantams at the beginning of next month once his current contract with Salford City officially ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After starting his career in non-league with the likes of Telford and Wrexham, Tilt got his first taste of life in the EFL in 2017 after joining the Seasiders.

During a two-and-a-half-year spell at Bloomfield Road, the defender featured 111 times in total in Tangerine, scoring five goals and providing six assists for the club, before departing for Rotherham United.

While at the New York Stadium, he was sent out on loan to Wigan Athletic three times, with only one game for the Millers coming his way.

Following a singular full campaign at the Brick Community Stadium following a permanent move in 2022, Tilt linked up with Salford in League Two - where he has spent the last two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Blackpool man discusses his latest move

Curtis Tilt (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

On his move to Valley Parade, Tilt told Bradford’s in-house media: “The club is massive, the fanbase is massive and it has been a big draw for me.

“I have spoken to the manager and I really like the way he views the game and the style of play he wants. This is an opportunity I am really looking forward to.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool man hails fan impact as he shares surprise from Bloomfield Road spell.